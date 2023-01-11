Sweeping Democratic supermajorities sworn in Illinois House, Senate

SPRINGFIELD — Following two years of consequential legislating that went up to the very last day, Illinois lawmakers were sworn in for new terms Wednesday.

The once-every-two-years ceremonies, held at two separate ceremonies in the capital city, bookends a week of action that started with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's inauguration and saw lawmakers make Illinois the ninth state in the country to enact a ban on semiautomatic weapons.

In this new blank canvas, supermajority Democrats will wield even more power — expanding their majority to 78-40 over Republicans in the House, the largest share of seats since the mid-1960s, while maintaining a 40-19 advantage in the Senate.

House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, and Senate President Don Harmon, R-Oak Park, were each reelected leaders of their respective chambers.

State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savana, was elected House minority leader, becoming the first woman to hold the position.

State Sen. John Curran was elected Senate minority leader.

"As legislators, we’re going to disagree on ‘how’ to achieve a goal, or ‘when’ is the right time to do it," Welch told the crowd gathered in the Sangamon Auditorium at the University of Illinois Springfield. "But more often than not, our ‘why’ is very much the same."

"We want to help people," he said. "We want to use the opportunities afforded to us to create more opportunities for those who come after us."

The new General Assembly features many firsts, including the first two Muslim Americans — state Rep. Abdelnasser Rashid, D-Justice, and Nabeela Syed, D-Iverness — ever elected to chamber.

State Rep. Sharon Chung, D-Bloomington, became the first Asian American person to represent McLean County in the General Assembly.

And state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, was sworn in to her first full term after becoming the first Black person to be elected to represent Decatur and Springfield in the statehouse.

“I was appointed to this seat in February of 2021 and I dove right in and it was refreshing and interesting but now it's a whole different feeling because I’m elected …" Turner told Lee Enterprises. "The people of the 48th District actually chose me to be their senator.

“As a 10-year-old, I would walk past (the Capitol building) and say ‘oh wow, one day I want to work there,” Turner said. “Everyday when I walk in that chamber, I have the same feeling that I had as a 10-year-old.”

Welch, the first Black House speaker, gave McCombie a shoutout for being the first woman to lead a House caucus, leading to a rousing round of applause.

McCombie, leading the smallest House Republican caucus in more than 50 years, promised that "we will claw back in the wake of the worst gerrymandered maps of the country."

Until then, she had a request of Welch: "Don't be afraid to bring us to the table."

"We are problem solvers," McCombie said. "So use our knowledge, benefit from our talents and hear our hearts. Let us show you that any preconceived notions about Republicans is false. We want to govern. So, I ask you, please don't disregard our value."

The Senate ceremony, typically held in their Capitol chamber, was moved the the Old State Capitol — the spot of former President Abraham Lincoln's "House Divided" speech — due to renovations.

“Truth be told, back in the day it was delivered, the speech bombed,” Harmon said. “His friends and advisors warned him that it was far too radical for the times. That probably sounds familiar to you on both sides of the aisle.”

Supreme Court Justice Joy Cunningham swore in the senators while Justice Elizabeth Rochford administered the oath for House members.

This story will be updated.

Close 1 of 30 Jesse White.JPG Former Secretary of State Jesse White is applauded Monday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker thanked him for his years of service and lauded his legacy. JB Piitzker 13 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. JB Piitzker 12 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. JB Piitzker 11 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor Monday, Jan. 9 JB Piitzker 10 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker embraces his family after he is sworn in for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. The oath was administered by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, left. JB Piitzker 9 010923.JPG Surrounded by his family, Gov. J.B. Pritzker shakes hands with Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 7 010923.JPG Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 5 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 3 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor with his family beside him on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. He is sworn in by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois. Tiffany Mathis 1 011023.JPG Tiffany Mathis sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before Governor J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 2 010923.JPG Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 1 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker is joined on stage by his wife M.K. Pritzker and two children before taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. Inauguration events were held at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. Juliana Stratton 1 010923.JPG Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton walks on stage, waving to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center on Monday, before taking the oath of office for her second term. Stratton 2 010923.JPG Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks to the crowd after taking the oath of office for her second term on Monday, Jan. 9 at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. Alex Giannoulias 1 010923.JPG Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias speaks Monday after he is sworn in, becoming the first person to hold the office after Jesse White's 24-year run. Alex Giannoulias 2 010923.JPG Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias points to former Secretary of State Jesse White on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield, after Giannoulias was sworn in. Michael Frerichs 010923.JPG Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs speaks on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield after his third inauguration. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. dance gov 7 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 13 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 12 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 11 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 10 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 9 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 8 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, M.K. Pritzker, wave to supporters during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Photos: Pritzker sworn in for second term Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the state's other constitutional officers were sworn in Monday. See photos from the event. 1 of 30 Jesse White.JPG Former Secretary of State Jesse White is applauded Monday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker thanked him for his years of service and lauded his legacy. JB Piitzker 13 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. JB Piitzker 12 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. JB Piitzker 11 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor Monday, Jan. 9 JB Piitzker 10 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker embraces his family after he is sworn in for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. The oath was administered by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, left. JB Piitzker 9 010923.JPG Surrounded by his family, Gov. J.B. Pritzker shakes hands with Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 7 010923.JPG Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 5 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 3 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor with his family beside him on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. He is sworn in by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois. Tiffany Mathis 1 011023.JPG Tiffany Mathis sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before Governor J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 2 010923.JPG Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 1 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker is joined on stage by his wife M.K. Pritzker and two children before taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. Inauguration events were held at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. Juliana Stratton 1 010923.JPG Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton walks on stage, waving to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center on Monday, before taking the oath of office for her second term. Stratton 2 010923.JPG Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks to the crowd after taking the oath of office for her second term on Monday, Jan. 9 at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. Alex Giannoulias 1 010923.JPG Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias speaks Monday after he is sworn in, becoming the first person to hold the office after Jesse White's 24-year run. Alex Giannoulias 2 010923.JPG Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias points to former Secretary of State Jesse White on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield, after Giannoulias was sworn in. Michael Frerichs 010923.JPG Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs speaks on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield after his third inauguration. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. dance gov 7 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 13 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 12 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 11 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 10 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 9 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 8 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, M.K. Pritzker, wave to supporters during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.