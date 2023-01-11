 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sweeping Democratic supermajorities sworn in Illinois House, Senate

SPRINGFIELD — Following two years of consequential legislating that went up to the very last day, Illinois lawmakers were sworn in for new terms Wednesday.

The once-every-two-years ceremonies, held at two separate ceremonies in the capital city, bookends a week of action that started with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's inauguration and saw lawmakers make Illinois the ninth state in the country to enact a ban on semiautomatic weapons. 

011223-illinois-housesenate

House members take the Pledge of Allegiance on Wednesday at the start of inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield. 

In this new blank canvas, supermajority Democrats will wield even more power — expanding their majority to 78-40 over Republicans in the House, the largest share of seats since the mid-1960s, while maintaining a 40-19 advantage in the Senate. 

House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, and Senate President Don Harmon, R-Oak Park, were each reelected leaders of their respective chambers. 

State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savana, was elected House minority leader, becoming the first woman to hold the position.

State Sen. John Curran was elected Senate minority leader. 

Chris Welch mug

Welch

"As legislators, we’re going to disagree on ‘how’ to achieve a goal, or ‘when’ is the right time to do it," Welch told the crowd gathered in the Sangamon Auditorium at the University of Illinois Springfield. "But more often than not, our ‘why’ is very much the same."

"We want to help people," he said. "We want to use the opportunities afforded to us to create more opportunities for those who come after us."

The new General Assembly features many firsts, including the first two Muslim Americans — state Rep. Abdelnasser Rashid, D-Justice, and Nabeela Syed, D-Iverness — ever elected to chamber. 

State Rep. Sharon Chung, D-Bloomington, became the first Asian American person to represent McLean County in the General Assembly.

011223-illinois-housesenate

Democrat Sharon Chung of Bloomington reacts after being sworn in Wednesday as representative for the Illinois House 91st District during inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield. 

And state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, was sworn in to her first full term after becoming the first Black person to be elected to represent Decatur and Springfield in the statehouse. 

“I was appointed to this seat in February of 2021 and I dove right in and it was refreshing and interesting but now it's a whole different feeling because I’m elected …" Turner told Lee Enterprises. "The people of the 48th District actually chose me to be their senator.

“As a 10-year-old, I would walk past (the Capitol building) and say ‘oh wow, one day I want to work there,” Turner said. “Everyday when I walk in that chamber, I have the same feeling that I had as a 10-year-old.”

Welch, the first Black House speaker, gave McCombie a shoutout for being the first woman to lead a House caucus, leading to a rousing round of applause. 

McCombie - mug

McCombie

McCombie, leading the smallest House Republican caucus in more than 50 years, promised that "we will claw back in the wake of the worst gerrymandered maps of the country."

Until then, she had a request of Welch: "Don't be afraid to bring us to the table."

"We are problem solvers," McCombie said. "So use our knowledge, benefit from our talents and hear our hearts. Let us show you that any preconceived notions about Republicans is false. We want to govern. So, I ask you, please don't disregard our value."

The Senate ceremony, typically held in their Capitol chamber, was moved the the Old State Capitol — the spot of former President Abraham Lincoln's "House Divided" speech — due to renovations.

“Truth be told, back in the day it was delivered, the speech bombed,” Harmon said. “His friends and advisors warned him that it was far too radical for the times. That probably sounds familiar to you on both sides of the aisle.”

Supreme Court Justice Joy Cunningham swore in the senators while Justice Elizabeth Rochford administered the oath for House members.

This story will be updated. 

