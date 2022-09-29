Supreme Court trailblazers Holder White, Gorman honored in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Local law officials on Wednesday honored newly appointed Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White and retired Justice Rita B. Garman for their tireless work and breaking barriers in the courts.

“I have spent my entire career as an attorney and as a judge, trying to enjoy exactly whatever it was that I was doing at that time and as a result of that attitude, I’ve had the opportunity to take advantage of so many different roles,” Holder White said during a reception at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in Bloomington. “I’m really excited about continuing the enormous and wonderful example that Justice Garman set in her service to the court system and to the people of the state of Illinois.”

Holder White, who previously served on the Fourth District Appellate Court, was chosen to succeed Garman earlier this year, ultimately becoming the first Black woman to ever serve on the state’s highest court.

“Justice Holder White is a woman that holds a lot of firsts as well,” said 11th Circuit Judge Carla E. Barnes. “I had the pleasure of witnessing history being made once again.”

Lisa Holder White

Born and raised in Decatur, Holder White graduated from Macon High School in 1986 and from Lewis University in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in political science. She then went straight into law school, graduating from the University of Illinois College of Law in 1993.

Holder White, a Republican who lives in Sangamon County, began her career as an assistant state’s attorney for Macon County before going into private practice.

She was sworn in as the first Black judge in the Sixth Judicial Circuit in 2001 and became a circuit judge in 2008.

In 2013, she was appointed to the Fourth District Appellate Court, becoming its first Black justice.

That same year, she was named “Woman of the Year” in a ceremony hosted by the Decatur YMCA and the United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois. She also has received the Joe Slaw Civil Rights Award from the Decatur branch of the NAACP.

“This is a historic moment again, and it’s so great to say it again, but it is unfortunate we have to say 'first,'” Bloomington-Normal NAACP President Linda Foster said during Wednesday's event. “But because of their accomplishments, these women have done outstanding, awesome things which have improved the lives of so many.”

Rita B. Garman

Having served in the Illinois Supreme Court for more than two decades, Garman was appointed in 2001 to represent the Fourth District and held the position until her retirement this year.

From 2013 to 2016, she also served as chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court.

Garman, a Republican and a native of Oswego, graduated from the University of Illinois in 1965 with a bachelor’s degree in economics and received her law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1968, where she was one of eight women in the entering class.

After law school, she briefly worked for the Vermillion County Legal Aid Society and then served as an assistant state’s attorney for Vermillion County from 1969 to 1973.

She was appointed to the bench in 1974 as an associate judge for the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court, becoming its first female judge.

In 1986, she was elected circuit judge and was later appointed presiding judge for Vermillion County before being elected to the Fourth District Appellate Court in 1996, becoming its first female justice.

“Justice Garman has served at every level of the Illinois Judiciary as the first chief justice to have done so,” McLean County Judge Rebecca S. Foley said Wednesday. “She was the longest-serving judge in Illinois and the longest-serving female judge.”

Garman faced plenty of challenges during her career, including sexist comments made from others in the profession, and even a law professor who told her she was “taking up space that belonged to men with needs to support their families,” Foley said.

Despite those hurdles, Garman pioneered a special committee on child custody issues while on the Supreme Court; as a result, the court has adopted new procedures to expedite appellate review of such cases.

She also was instrumental in establishing the Illinois Judicial College to increase opportunities for professional education for Illinois judges and staff members; implemented mandatory electronic filing of court documents; assisted in the pilot courtroom camera project throughout the state; and initiated uniform standards for drug, mental health and veteran courts.

Looking forward

State lawmakers redistricted the Supreme Court last year for the first time since the 1960s, and as a result, Holder White’s Fourth District has dropped Decatur and Champaign. It still includes Bloomington and Springfield while picking up Peoria, Rockford and the Quad Cities, remaining a heavily Republican district.

Holder White said it boils down to upholding the law and making sure the judges know what to do when faced with decisions that implicate the law.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to get out in the Fourth District, educate people about what the Supreme Court is, what the Supreme Court does and how we impact their lives,” Holder White said. “Ultimately when I run for this position in 2024, I’m looking forward to the people of the Fourth District affirming that they’re pleased with the work that I’m doing.”

As for her retirement, Garman said she has been offered opportunities to serve on a number of foundation boards but is not ready to make a commitment. She plans to take at least six months to a year to spend time with family and evaluate her next steps.

“Part of my reason for retiring is I want to spend more time with my family,” Garman said. “I want them to have the opportunity to know me as a person and a grandma that goes to some soccer games and baseball games and all that kind of stuff, so they don’t see that grandma is somebody that they saw a picture of on a website, and (instead) know who I really am.”