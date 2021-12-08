State regulators give initial OK for 2 suburban casino proposals

State regulators on Wednesday chose developers for two new suburban casinos, a decision that comes more than two years after Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved a massive expansion of gambling in Illinois that also included a long-debated but still unrealized Chicago casino.

A unanimous vote by the Illinois Gaming Board gives preliminary approval for a south suburban license to a group that plans to build on the border of Homewood and East Hazel Crest. In north suburban Waukegan, the board unanimously went with a proposal from Las Vegas-based Full House Resorts for a casino next to the Fountain Square Shopping Center.

The board chose Full House over a bid from a group led by former Democratic state senator turned video gambling executive Michael Bond. A federal lawsuit from a bidder that was rejected earlier by the Waukegan City Council alleges former Mayor Sam Cunningham and other officials “rigged” the city’s bidding process to favor Bond after he bankrolled their campaigns. Cunningham has denied the allegations, and Bond has declined to comment.

Board members did not give reasons for their selections during Wednesday’s meeting, and a spokesman declined to comment on whether the allegations related to the bid from Bond’s North Point Casino group were a factor.

While the board’s staff conducts lengthy background investigations on applicants during the licensing process, state law largely shields the details of what they uncover from the public eye.

“North Point Casino won’t speculate on the reasons for the Illinois Gaming Board’s decision today, but we have no reason to believe any of our partners’ suitability was an issue,” Bill Warner, president and CEO of Warner Gaming and a North Point partner, said in a statement.

In addition to a casino called American Place, Full House’s winning vision for the 28-acre city-owned property adjacent to Fountain Square includes a hotel and 1,500-seat entertainment venue.

Full House is “excited and humbled by the Gaming Board’s decision,” said Alex Stolyar, the company’s chief development officer. “We appreciate the confidence they put in us and we will now begin working to build the spectacular American Place and make the state of Illinois and the city of Waukegan proud.”

The company hopes to open at a temporary site, subject to state approval, within six months, Stolyar said.

Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor, who as an alderman voted against sending any casino proposals to the state for approval, said she believes Gaming Board chose “the best one for the city.”

“We look forward to engaging in conversations with Full House,” Taylor said. “This is a casino that promoted tourism and definitely can be the economic engine for development out at Fountain Square.”

Waukegan sent three applications to the state for consideration in October 2019, but Rivers Casino Waukegan, a joint venture from casino magnate Neil Bluhm’s Rush Street Gaming and Churchill Downs, withdrew its proposal this fall. Rush Street is involved with two separate bids for the Chicago casino.

In Homewood and East Hazel Crest, Wind Creek Hospitality has plans for a 64,000-square-foot casino on a 24-acre site southwest off the interchange of Interstate 80 and Halsted Street.

The $300 million initial phase would include an entertainment center and 21-story hotel, with a rooftop balcony offering views of Chicago’s skyline, according to Wind Creek.

Wind Creek is a subsidiary of PCI Gaming Authority, which manages 10 casinos and other gambling properties on behalf of the Alabama-based Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

The other finalist for the south suburban license was a proposal in Matteson. The Gaming Board in October eliminated casino proposals for Calumet City and Lynwood.

Of the six new casinos authorized in the 2019 law, only one has opened for business. State Rep. Bob Rita, a Democrat from south suburban Blue Island who sponsored the 2019 gambling legislation that created the new casino licenses, said that while it’s taken longer than some had hoped to get to this point, he’s pleased that communities that have been seeking these development projects for decades are finally getting them.

“Even though it’s taken a long time, I said from the beginning, ‘Let’s do it right,’ ” Rita said of the approval process, noting that the coronavirus pandemic created additional delays. “I’m very pleased to see actually that the development we’ve envisioned ... is on its path to be a reality.”

The pace of Illinois’ gambling expansion has picked up in recent months, with the state’s first new casino in a decade, Hard Rock Casino Rockford, opening last month at a temporary location.

On Wednesday afternoon, Pritzker and other officials attended a groundbreaking for Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort in southern Illinois’ Williamson County, which received initial approval from state regulators this summer.

In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said the city plans to select a casino operator and location from among five competing bidders early next year.

An application from Danville for the sixth casino license was submitted to the board late last year after the original developer withdrew its proposal.

The six new casinos — along with newly authorized slot machines and table games at horse tracks, legalized sports betting and expanded video gambling at bars, restaurants and truck stops — are designed to generate revenue for the state to pay for construction projects at public schools, state universities and community colleges, and other facilities under Pritzker’s $45 billion “Rebuild Illinois” capital plan.

But there have been several obstacles along the way, including a successful push from Lightfoot to change the tax structure for the city casino to help attract a developer and the surprise decisions by Churchill Downs not to pursue casino-style gambling at Arlington International Racecourse. Churchill Downs subsequently closed the track and has a purchase agreement to sell the property to the Chicago Bears.

A proposal for a new racetrack with casino gambling in Tinley Park was scuttled in 2019 after the Tribune reported on the developer’s ties to a banking family whose financial involvement with mob figures helped sink a Rosemont casino.

The expansion of casino gambling also comes as the industry attempts to recover from shutdowns and capacity limits due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even before COVID-19, however, state revenue from casinos had been on the decline for more than a decade, dropping from a peak of $699 million in 2005 to $269 million in 2019.

Daily Southtown’s Mike Nolan contributed.

