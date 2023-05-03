CHICAGO — Two dozen staffers in Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch’s office said on Tuesday they intend to unionize in a bid for higher wages and better benefits.

The staffers, members of the newly formed Illinois Legislative Staff Association, issued a statement on Twitter saying that since Welch, a Democrat from Hillside, became speaker in early 2021, “it has been more of the same for his legislative employees.”

“Many employees struggle to pay their bills, are forced to work overtime hours with little compensation, and work extra jobs to make ends meet,” the association said in a statement. “These conditions have led to unsustainable staff turnover and have impeded our ability to serve the people of Illinois.”

The staffers’ unionization effort was first reported Tuesday afternoon by WBEZ-FM.

The announcement of the union effort comes about six months after the passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure backed by Welch and Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker that made it a “fundamental right” for workers in Illinois to unionize and collectively bargain.

The House staffers, who work in legislature, research and appropriations roles for Welch, asked his chief of staff and chief counsel several times to be recognized as a union but were refused, according to the association.

The group said among the issues the association would like to see addressed are policies related to compensatory time and higher wages.

“Speaker Welch has been aware of his employees’ intent to unionize for nearly six months and has yet to take meaningful action to work with us,” the association said in its statement. “There is nothing that prevents the Speaker from doing the right thing and recognizing our right to unionize.

“We call on Speaker Welch to listen to the wishes of the overwhelming majority of legislative employees and recognize ILSA to ensure that his promise of a ‘new day’ can be fulfilled.”

A spokesperson for Welch could not immediately be reached for comment.

