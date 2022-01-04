Southwest Illinois schools adapt to COVID surges, including return to remote learning

Some school districts in the metro-east are changing their learning plans as students return from winter break, to curb the spread of COVID from the omicron variant and travel over the holidays.

New daily COVID case numbers in Illinois are at an all-time high, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, and every county in the state is considered to have high transmission.

The seven-day average for new cases on Thursday was 18,321. That's more than 2.5 times than just a few weeks ago; on Dec. 13, the seven-day average was 7,153 new cases per day. It's been rising steeply ever since.

The previous high for new cases was a seven-day average of 12,384 new cases in November 2020.

The omicron variant appears to spread more quickly than othervariants of coronavirus, but it's not clear yet if it's more dangerous to contract than either the original virus or the delta variant.

Here's what some metro-east districts are doing in response to raising case numbers:

—Belleville Township High School District 201 is extending its winter break by one day, and students will be remote Wednesday through Friday. The district will re-evaluate local data over the weekend, according to a robocall sent by the district Monday.

—Cahokia School District 187 students will be remote through Jan. 14, according to a letter sent to parents.

—East St. Louis School District 189 students will return to the classroom on Tuesday, Jan. 18, according to a press release from the district. Students will be learning remotely until then.

—Edwardsville CUSD 7 will keep its older students remote this week, while K-5 students attend class in-person, as scheduled. The district will re-evaluate local data on Friday.

