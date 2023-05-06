CHICAGO — A federal judge set sentencing dates in January for the “ComEd Four,” a group of utility executives and lobbyists convicted by a jury earlier this week in a yearslong scheme to bribe then-powerful Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Convicted on Tuesday were former ComEd contract lobbyist Michael McClain, Madigan’s longtime confidant; former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore; former ComEd executive John Hooker, the utility’s top lobbyist for years; and ComEd contract lobbyist Jay Doherty, the ex-president of the City Club, a civic forum for Chicago’s elite.

In an order posted Friday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber set the first sentencing for Jan. 11 for McClain, followed by Pramaggiore on Jan. 16, Hooker on Jan. 25 and finally Doherty on Jan. 30.

If the date holds‚ McClain’s sentencing hearing will come three months before he’s set to go on trial along with Madigan on a separate indictment charging them with racketeering conspiracy.

Typically, federal defendants are required to report to prison within a couple of months of being sentenced, but McClain’s attorneys could ask Leinenweber to extend that date so he won’t have to prepare for his second trial from behind bars.

After deliberating for about 27 hours over five days, the jury of seven women and five men found that the ComEd Four conspired to funnel $1.3 million in payments to ghost “subcontractors,” largely through Doherty’s company, who were actually Madigan’s cronies.

The utility also hired a clout-heavy law firm run by political operative Victor Reyes, distributed numerous college internships within Madigan’s 13th Ward fiefdom and blatantly backed former McPier boss Juan Ochoa, the friend of a Madigan ally, for an $80,000-a-year seat on the utility’s board of directors.

The most serious charges carry up to 20 years in prison, though all four defendants would likely face far less given their lack of criminal history and other mitigating factors.

Madigan and McClain are set to go to trial in April 2024 on the separate racketeering charges that allege an array of corrupt acts, including the ComEd scheme as well as a similar but smaller set of allegations involving AT&T’s Illinois affiliate.

Meanwhile, state pension officials suspended the $1,686 monthly benefit for McClain’s decade in the Illinois House that ended in 1983. His friendship and political alliance with Madigan dates to their time together in the House starting in the 1970s.

Over the years, McClain has received $313,693 in pension payments, according to pension authorities.

State policies require the suspension of a legislative pension following a felony conviction.

The issue now goes to Attorney General Kwame Raoul, who will review the matter after sentencing and issue an opinion on whether McClain should lose his pension permanently.

A legislative pension panel will then review the attorney general opinion and make a final decision on whether to cut off McClain’s pension payments completely.

In general, decisions are based on whether the crime can be directly tied to an official’s conduct in office.

Given McClain left the House more than 40 years ago, a direct tie to his legislative duties may be difficult to prove despite working on legislative matters as a lobbyist.

