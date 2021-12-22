Sen. Kimberly Lightford carjacked

Illinois state Sen. Kimberly Lightford and her husband were carjacked Tuesday night in suburban Broadview, police said.

No one was hurt, but at least one of the suspects fired gunshots at Lightford’s husband, according to police.

Lightford, a Democrat from Maywood, and her husband were in a black Mercedes SUV and were in the near west suburb to drop off a friend, according to Broadview police Chief Thomas Mills.

Three masked individuals in a Dodge Durango SUV blocked the couple’s Mercedes in the 2000 block of South 20th Avenue about 9:45 p.m. The suspects ordered Lightford and her husband, who was driving, out of the Mercedes, said Mills.

The suspects drove off in the Mercedes and the Durango, police said. Mills said the Mercedes has since been recovered by police.

Broadview police were also trying to retrieve surveillance video to aid in the investigation.

Lightford, the second highest-ranking member of the state Senate, could not be reached for comment.

The carjacking occurred about 30 minutes after a Christmas event hosted by Broadview’s village officials took place close to the scene of the crime, Mills said.

He said the number of carjackings in the town have been “minimal,” but other parts of Cook County have been struggling to contain them.

In Chicago, carjackings were up by about 32% through Sunday with 1,781, up from 1,352 during the same time last year.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Department earlier this month acknowledged the steep rise in carjackings, with Sheriff Tom Dart sending letters to major automakers, asking them collaborate on addressing the crime.

Dart has suggested automakers create a 24/7 hotline for motorists and law enforcement to contact if they need to track a stolen vehicle,

His office has also created a consent form that car owners can submit to the sheriff’s office, granting them permission to have their vehicle’s tracking information in case it gets stolen.

