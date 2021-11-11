Route 66 legislation gets House committee hearing

JACKSONVILLE — A bill that would designate Route 66 as a National Historic Trail received a hearing Tuesday before the House Natural Resources Committee.

Congressman Darin LaHood, IL-18th District, who sponsored House Resolution 3600, and Casey Claypool, executive director of the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway, testified in support of the bill.

"If signed into law, the bill would designate Route 66 as a National Historic Trail, ensuring that the National Park Service will have the authority to assist and support states and local communities in preserving, promoting and capitalizing on economic development from Route 66 for generations to come," LaHood said.

Claypool supported LaHood's testimony.

"I believe designating Route 66 as a National Historic Trail will help preserve and promote the road itself, as well as increase economic development opportunities for the communities that have long supported its cultural heritage, intrinsic qualities and idiosyncratic character," Claypool said. "A National Historic Designation will enable Route 66 communities to thrive and allow them to continue to tell the compelling story of the road and the freedom and values that embrace it."

The designation as a National Historic Trail would expand economic and historic development in communities and states through which Route 66 runs, including Illinois.

The legislation's next step would be a full committee markup before a full vote on the House floor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0