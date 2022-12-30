Rodney Davis on his time in Congress and Busch Light, 'the best beer in the world'

SPRINGFIELD — A few weeks ago, amid a sea of dark suits and white shirts in the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, stood out in a gray T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase "Red, White and Busch Light."

"I just happened to put it on because it was in my closet that morning," Davis said of the shirt featuring the name of his favorite beer, a gift from Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa.

He would normally change into a suit and tie for floor votes, but only one was scheduled that day and he was to fly home straight away.

So, in his T-shirt, the lame duck congressman sneakily stood in the back of the chamber, cast his vote and ducked out — only to run into a group of reporters.

"One person who was in that scrum said that the worst beer in the world is warm Busch Light," Davis recalled. "And I said 'no, the worst beer in the world is warm Budweiser.' I like cold Budweiser but warm Budweiser is terrible. And warm Miller Lite is terrible."

But Busch Light, Davis said, is "like 98% water anyway," so whether it's warm, chilled or served with ice, it "tastes good either way."

"That's why this is the best beer in the world," Davis said.

It's been his drink of choice to celebrate his many electoral triumphs and it was also what he cracked open minutes after conceding his heated Republican primary election in June to Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland.

So, it was the only fitting beer for Davis to nurse as he reflected on his time in Congress and looked to the future in an hour-long interview with Lee Enterprises in the week leading up to Christmas.

His primary loss and Trump

Davis was unassuming, showing up by himself — no staffer in sight — to the Springfield bar owned by his nephew, wearing a Las Vegas Raiders quarter-zip and jeans along with a Busch Light hat.

He is still in Congress, at least for a few more days.

But he was relaxed and ready for what's next. He hasn't dwelled much on the primary loss that cut his time in Congress off at 10 years.

"I could sit back and bitch and moan, but why? We did everything we thought we could do," Davis said. "We had all the resources we needed to get our message out and in the end, not enough people voted my way. And that's what happens in elections."

Davis, who currently represents a swing district that includes Bloomington, Champaign, Decatur and Springfield, was drawn into a new, sprawling rural district by Springfield Democrats who controlled the once-a-decade redistricting process last year.

Though Davis was the only incumbent member of Congress to live in the district, Miller lives about one mile outside of it and opted to run there.

Miller, a far-right firebrand, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who headlined a rally for her in Quincy just days ahead of the June primary. It appeared to be decisive in the new district, which Trump won by nearly 40 points in 2020, with Miller taking 58% to Davis' 42%.

Davis thought he would win up until polls closed. He answered with a simple "yes" when asked if he would have won had Trump not rallied for Miller that final weekend.

"Our data says it made a difference," he said.

Davis went on a roller coaster ride of sorts with Trump, reneging his endorsement in 2016 following the release of the Access Hollywood tape in which Trump described sexually assaulting women but later appearing onstage with Trump at a Southern Illinois rally in 2018 and serving as a campaign co-chair for the former president in 2020.

He also largely supported Trump's legislative agenda, though he voted to certify President Joe Biden's 2020 Electoral College victory against Trump's wishes and at odds with most of his Republican colleagues.

Davis declined to reflect on how well or not well he navigated the Trump era, but confirmed that he would not support Trump's 2024 presidential bid.

"He's going to lose," Davis said of the former president. "Look at polling now. He's in worse shape than any other Republican candidates that they poll. I want to win. I want to see a Republican in the White House again."

'Popular, well-liked and very productive'

Republicans controlled Congress the first six years of Davis' tenure and Democrats the last four. Trump's first two years were the only time Davis served in unified government.

During that term, Davis played an instrumental role in crafting Trump's 2017 tax reform law and the Farm Bill that was approved in 2018.

But Davis' "proudest legislative accomplishment" and "the hardest one to get" came in 2020, when Democrats controlled the House.

After years of effort, Davis got a provision included in the CARES Act, the 2020 COVID-19 relief package, allowing employers to pay off their employees' student loans tax free up to $5,250 per year.

It was Davis' private sector solution to the student loan crisis. He described Biden's plan to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans for certain borrowers as "bullshit."

Davis said that "support was across the spectrum" for his plan, with allies including Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California, and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, helping get it across the finish line despite fierce disagreements on many other issues.

"But that doesn't mean we can't find common ground," Davis said. "And that, to me, is what too many people who come to Congress are missing. It becomes about them and it becomes about what the limited amount of people on social media say to them. And I've never cared about that."

Despite a conservative voting record, Davis had a bipartisan streak that reflected the swingy nature of the district he's represented for nearly a decade. Some of this was the result of cultivating warm personal relationships with Democrats.

The best friend Davis made from across the aisle, he said, was Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-California. The pair first bonded over the latter's penchant to refer to his district as the "Salad Bowl of the World" as about 70% of the nation's lettuce is produced there. Davis would retort that he represented the Soybean Capital of the World.

The duo were also co-captains of the congressional football team and visited each other's districts to promote bipartisanship.

During the crafting of the last Farm Bill, Davis said that he asked Panetta what his priorities were and subsequently made them his own.

"Every single priority was in the final Farm Bill even though he was in the minority because that's what friends do," Davis said.

Panetta, in an interview with Lee Enterprises, said that he was glad he took the time to develop a relationship with Davis, whom he described as "the type of person that I think you can develop the one thing that you need in order to get things done around here and that's trust."

"I think that that ability to like people and that ability to love this institution, I believe, made him a very popular, well-liked and very productive member of Congress," Panetta said. "And I can tell you that him not being here is going to kind of weaken the knees of this institution to a certain extent. It's members like that that we need in the United States Congress."

Panetta added that he believes "the people of that congressional district will eventually realize their loss based on the good work that Rodney did."

This is something Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe already realizes. She praised Davis for bringing federal funds back to Macon County to the very end.

Davis, one of nine Republicans to vote for the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill approved last week, secured $20.3 million for 15 projects in the district, including $4.5 million to replace two bridge segments on Reas Bridge Road over Lake Decatur.

"He has worked tirelessly for our community," Moore Wolfe said. "And I'm really going to miss that."

Davis represents all of Macon County currently, but it will be split between Rep.-elect Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, and Miller in January.

"With us being cut in half, I think that's going to hurt us," Moore Wolfe said. "And with one congressperson who has not had a strong record of bringing money back here, I'm concerned."

That was in reference to Miller, who during her first term did not apply for earmarks, which allow members of Congress to set aside funds for specific projects in their districts.

Davis, on the other hand, routinely brought funds back to the district, the importance of which he learned while serving as former U.S. Rep. John Shimkus' projects director.

State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who previously served as Davis' chief of staff and ran his 2014 reelection campaign, said Davis' departure was "a huge loss for the state of Illinois," noting that Davis' staff background made him "very qualified for the job."

"I think that was a great framework for him to be a very effective member of Congress and somebody who knew the ins and outs of the operations of congressional offices, which I think has paid dividends for him on Capitol Hill," Butler said. "On top of that, he's an easy guy to get along with. He's got a great sense of humor, despite the fact that he likes Nickelback."

Davis was known for, and at times ridiculed for, being Congress' biggest fan of Canadian rock band Nickelback.

'Get as much done in the two years I was sent'

On Capitol Hill, Davis was set to become among the most influential members inside the Republican caucus. He likely would have been made chairman of the House Administration Committee and chairman of the House Subcommittee on Highways and Transit, a potentially powerful perk that could have led to more infrastructure dollars for Central Illinois.

But, if there are those lamenting "what if?" scenarios, Davis isn't among them.

"People are gonna look back at my service and say 'he was this close to being a chair of a committee and ranking member for two terms.' It doesn't negate the fact that I fight every two years for my seat," Davis said. "I mean, I won the closest Republican victory in the nation in 2012."

Davis was targeted every election cycle by national Democrats but always rebuffed them, winning by 1,002 votes in 2012 and just under 2,000 in 2018.

In that latter race, CNN called the race it for his Democratic opponent Betsy Dirksen Londrigan before quickly retracting it. Davis wasn't sweating.

"I knew immediately it was bullshit," he said. "Paul Ryan called me and I told him as much."

Within a few hours, the Associated Press declared Davis the victor.

He turned away a Republican primary challenger in 2014 and won general elections relatively comfortably that year and in 2016 and 2020.

"I've been told I wasn't coming back every time," he said. "So you don't have the luxury to sit back and say, 'well, what's my 10-year plan? What's my 12-year plan? What's my 30-year plan?' My plan was to get as much done in the two years I was sent and then get as much done every subsequent two-year period."

Despite the Democrats' inability to defeat him directly, they contributed to his loss in June with their redistricting cartography skills.

It forced Davis to run in a deep red district compared to the swing district he was accustomed to. It resulted in Davis' loss at the hands of Miller.

"When they draw more polarized districts, you get a more polarized Congress," Davis said. "They can't sit back and bitch without acknowledging that they're part of the problem.

"And the next time Gov. Pritzker bitches and moans about the lack of bipartisanship in Congress, how was that in the map he signed?" Davis asked.

When the district lines remained uncertain, many believed Davis to be keeping open the possibility of a run for governor in 2022 despite repeatedly stating his preference to remain in Congress.

He ultimately decided against a run for Illinois' top job. The eventual Republican nominee, state Sen. Darren Bailey, of Xenia, lost to Pritzker by a double-digit margin.

"Top of the ticket matters, candidate quality matters. And Darren Bailey was a terrible candidate," Davis said bluntly.

"The majority of the population lives in the northeast corner of our state," Davis said. "You got to be able to at least get a good number of them to vote for you before you come downstate where Republicans are winning in exponential margins. It's not rocket science.

"And unfortunately, the Republican primary voters picked a candidate who couldn't build a coalition to make that happen," he continued. "I think it had effects up and down the ticket."

'Are we havin' fun yet?'

Will Davis' name ever appear on a ballot again?

He says he has "no intentions at this time," but "never say never."

Davis said he is "planning on" staying in his hometown of Taylorville. He hasn't "formally signed any job agreement" yet and did not offer any hints on his post-congressional employment. "You'll find out when everyone else does."

He then joked that "my dad and my brother at McDonald's, they've made it a pretty long process," referring to the fast-food restaurants his family owns in Central Illinois. "I can always fall back and pour Guinness here for my nephew."

In the end, Davis said he likes to think that he's leaving Congress the same person he was when he went in.

"I've learned a lot more, I've been through some situations I never thought I would be in — the baseball shooting, being on the floor Jan. 6 and in the Capitol Complex when it started, watching it on video screens," Davis said. "Those are things that you don't expect."

In 2017, Davis was behind home plate when a 66-year-old man opened fire at suburban baseball field in which several Republican members of Congress were practicing for their annual baseball game against Democrats.

Six people, including then-House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, were struck. Davis called it his worst day as a member of Congress.

"There's no other situation in my entire lifetime that was as terrifying as that," he said. "I don't wish it upon anyone."

His best day? The first one because he got to share it with his wife and three children. He joked that his twin boys, now in college, were not old enough yet to understand the gravity of the moment and were a bit bored.

"My old boss, John Shimkus, came walking up to them and said, 'hey, you guys want to go get some ice cream?' And, of course, they leave me during the midst of the swearing in to go back in our cloakroom to get ice cream with John," Davis said with a laugh.

Davis left after finishing his second can of Busch Light. He returned to Washington later that week for the final time as a lawmaker.

In his final speech, he offered advice to the incoming class of freshman lawmakers.

"My friend Lee Brice sings in one of his best songs 'Love Like Crazy' 'don't outsmart your common sense,'" Davis said. "And I hope I remembered every time that I got in front of a microphone here or in a committee hearing that I had five words come to my head sung by one of the greatest rock bands ever, Nickelback: 'These five words in my head scream. Are we havin' fun yet?'"

