Rodney Davis is lone Illinois Republican to support same-sex marriage protections

SPRINGFIELD — With less than one month until he leaves office, Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, bucked the overwhelming majority of his party and voted Thursday to codify federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage.
Davis was one of 39 House Republicans who joined all Democrats in supporting the measure, which passed 258-169-1. It now heads to President Joe Biden's desk.
"I voted for the Respect for Marriage Act because it’s the right thing to do," Davis said in a statement. "Nobody should face discrimination or be subject to a different set of rules because of their race or sexual orientation. This is about equal protection under the law for all families regardless of where they live."
The five-term Republican's vote was not necessarily a surprise — he supported a similar measure that passed the House this summer. That time, he was joined by Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, who did not vote Thursday.
As was the case this summer, Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro; Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria; and Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, voted against the measure.
The Human Rights Campaign, the nation's largest LGBTQ advocacy group, gave Davis a 24% rating on issues they were tracking during this Congress. During his tenure, Davis' rating with the group has fluctuated between 0% and 32%.
Davis' votes in favor of codifying same-sex and interracial marriage came after losing the 15th Congressional District Republican primary to Miller.
Though Davis' voting record was largely conservative, he had a bipartisan streak and was dubbed "RINO Rodney" by Miller, a far-right firebrand who had the support of former President Donald Trump.
Codification of protections for same-sex and interracial marriage became a crucial issue following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Many feared that the protections granted to LGBTQ Americans, also granted via a landmark Supreme Court decision, could be next on the chopping block.
Davis has a family connection to the LGBTQ community. His nephew Ryan Bandy for years owned Club Station House, an LGBTQ nightclub in Springfield. It closed in 2020.
