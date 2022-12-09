Retiring Rep. Keith Sommer resigns early

SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Keith Sommer, R-Morton, has submitted his resignation, a move that could pave the way for his successor to take office early.

Sommer resigned on Dec. 1, the final day of the fall veto session. Having served since 1999, he was the second-longest tenured House member at the time. He did not run for reelection and would have otherwise left office in January. Under state law, a replacement must be appointed within 30 days.

In a joint release on Friday, the Tazewell and McLean County Republican parties announced plans to meet on Dec. 21 to review applicant information for the seat. If necessary, interviews will be conducted Dec. 22.

The appointed legislator would complete Sommer's current term, which runs through January 11, in the 88th House District, which includes downtown Bloomington, portions of rural McLean County and suburban communities just outside of Peoria.

Lawmakers plan to convene in Springfield on Jan. 4 for a lame duck session ahead of the swearing in of the new General Assembly the following week. Significant items, such as an assault weapons ban, could be considered.

“It is critical we have someone seated in the 88th district for the lame duck session”, said Tazewell County GOP chairman Jim Rule. “It is an active session where the people of this district which includes much of both Tazewell and McLean counties must be represented.”

Though it could be any Republican who lives in the district, a likely scenario is that state Rep.-elect Bill Hauter, R-Morton, receives the appointment, which would give him seniority over his fellow freshman legislators.

With the district lines changed following once-a-decade redistricting, Hauter was elected to represent the new 87th House District, which in addition to McLean and Tazewell, includes all or portions of DeWitt, Logan, Macon and Sangamon counties.

Hauter, a doctor, defeated Tazewell County Treasurer Mary Burress 57% to 43% in the Republican primary in June. He was unopposed in the general election.

Under the current map, Hauter lives in Sommer's district, meaning he's eligible for the appointment.

However, the county GOP organizations are taking applications from all who are interested and eligible. They are told to submit a resume and cover letter by email Rule at tazewellcountygopchairman@outlook.com or by mail PO Box 534, Tremont, IL, 61568. Applications must be in by December 20.

Today’s top pics: Honduras gang crackdown APTOPIX Bangladesh India Cricket APTOPIX Clippers Magic Basketball APTOPIX Germany Far Right APTOPIX Germany Far Right APTOPIX Hawks Knicks Basketball APTOPIX Honduras Gang Crackdown APTOPIX India Kashmir Tourism APTOPIX Pearl Harbor Anniversary Pennsylvania APTOPIX Peru President Congress APTOPIX Peru President Congress APTOPIX Peru President Congress APTOPIX Pistons Pelicans Basketball APTOPIX Police Shooting Michigan APTOPIX Supreme Court Elections APTOPIX Turkey Full Moon