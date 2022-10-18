Rep. Rodney Davis reflects on time in Congress, looks ahead at Ag Cafe

DECATUR — It was about two hours after polls closed on primary election night when Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, saw the writing on the wall and ultimately choose to concede to Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, in the heated 15th Congressional District GOP primary.

"I saw the trends, made the concession, put my phone on the charger, put my Apple watch on the charger, walked outside, cracked open a Busch Light, sat down with my friends and my wife and said, 'what's next?'" Davis said.

"I mean, that to me is how I deal with losses," he continued. "It's looking ahead. And my message today to the young kids was 'don't let defeats define you. Define yourself, define your own future.' I did. And now I get a chance to find another future."

Reflecting on his time in Congress, dealing with loss and looking ahead were major themes of Davis' remarks at an Ag Cafe hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce at The Beach House Tuesday afternoon. The semi-regular events are meant to highlight and enhance Decatur's status as a hub of global agribusiness.

Davis, who will leave office in January after serving five terms representing the 13th Congressional District, said being a congressman is "the greatest job in the world" and one that's afforded him, the son of a McDonald's franchisee, a front-row seat to some of the most pivotal moments of American history.

"I've seen us work together to pass good, bipartisan legislation that I've helped write," Davis said.

He specifically mentioned helping craft the 2018 tax reform legislation, two farm bills and writing a provision in the CARES Act allowing employers to pay their employees' student loans off tax free up to $5,250 per year.

On ag issues, Davis joked that he did not know a tractor from a combine when he came into office, just that "they were slow in front of me on the road." So, Davis turned to those who did know farming, a lessen he said taught him "one needs to listen when developing your policies."

"I learned very quickly through that farm bill process what it takes to sit down and come up with ideas and policies that are going to benefit the people who know that industry the best," Davis said.

But Davis won't be around when lawmakers begins to craft a new farm bill next year after losing his primary 58% to 42% to Miller, a far-right firebrand who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Davis and Miller were forced together after the once-a-decade redistricting process, which was controlled by Springfield Democrats.

"Look, I serve with a lot of people who have absolutely no intention of ever doing anything legislatively," Davis said. "It's about clicks on social media, it's about how much money they can raise and it's about the rage machine."

Davis, when asked by Herald & Review after the event, said this was not a dig on Miller specifically, but instead on "a large handful of individuals I serve with on both sides of the aisle" for whom "the rage machine matters more than governing."

He called this "a detriment to our country." But, he said there is still hope.

"There are more people than those that want to sit down and come up with bipartisan solutions," he said. "They want to sit down and figure out where we agree versus where we just disagree."

Davis, who was a congressional staffer for former Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, before being elected to the body in his own right, urged the Decatur business and civic leaders to keep an eye on the long game.

"We always want to look at every level of government starting where we are today..." he said. "But why don't we take a look back at the progress we've made? And then maybe we won't be so upset because we're not getting everything we want right now."

To this end, Davis told the story of an accident he was in on Illinois Route 29 between Springfield and Taylorville when he was an intern in the early 1990s.

"It was devastating," Davis said. "But it was the linchpin that started a movement in my hometown of Taylorville to make Route 29 four lanes.

"So unless you were there in 1993 and witnessed that and other accidents, you forget that Route 29 hasn't always been four lanes," he said. "You know how long it took from that accident on Dec. 23, 1992 to get that project done, complete?"

The four-lane stretch was finished in 2017, making it nearly 25 years.

"You have to have a vision. And that's what I like about Decatur, Illinois," Davis said, adding that Soy City has "always been really my second hometown."

Davis, who was in competitive general election races in both 2018 and 2020, joked that he's been "a lot less busy than I was last campaign season."

As for his next move, Davis said there's nothing concrete yet, only that he'll "probably be engaged in government in some way" and that he's "looking forward to the private sector."

Before finishing his remarks, Davis turned to some FFA students in the room and offered some advice: "Believe in yourself, build the relationships and the coalitions to make it happen.

"And if you're disappointed because you don't get something you want at the time that you think you should, learn from it, show the true character of what it takes in times of defeat to be the better person.

"Always learn from every experience that you have," Davis said. "But never, ever forget to take the chance. Never forget to get out onto the field, get out onto the dance floor because you don't know whether or not you can be a part of a victory unless you try. And I'm so glad 10 years ago that I took the chance and people believed in me and told me that I ought to run for Congress."