SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, will skip President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday, her office confirmed.

Miller, in a statement released Monday afternoon, said she was not attending in protest of "lies" she alleged were uttered by the president, specifically mentioning his comments about the Chinese spy balloon, possession of classified documents at his Delaware home and other topics like inflation and immigration.

"I will not be attending Biden’s State of the Union to listen to him lie about the damage he has caused to our country while the left-wing media and members of Congress applaud his lies," Miller said.

She did not provide evidence to support her claims in the statement. Lee Enterprises has reached out to the congresswoman's office seeking clarification.

Miller, a member of the far-right Freedom Caucus, is one of the most conservative members of Congress and a fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump, whom she has already endorsed in the 2024 presidential race.

She was among 20 hardliners who withheld support for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's bid for the gavel. She eventually voted for McCarthy on the 12th ballot after securing major concessions. He won on the 15th ballot.

Miller was first elected in 2020. She defeated Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, in a heated member-versus-member primary last year after the pair were thrown in together following the once-a-decade redistricting process.

Her heavily rural district, which includes 35 counties across Central Illinois, is among the most conservative in the country. It is unknown if any of Miller's colleagues will join her protest.

Though it doesn't happen often, it's not unprecedented for a member of Congress to skip the State of the Union address.

Last year, Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., were among a handful of Republicans to sit out the speech. In 2020, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and a few Democrats skipped Trump's address.

Miller announced that her guest ticket will go to retired Air Force Col. Mark Hurley of Sherman, who cited the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate as his reason for retiring. The Pentagon rescinded the mandate last month.

