Reaction to Illinois dropping mask rule

"Illinois kids and parents go into day five of J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate mess. Today, he will compound the chaos by beginning to lift the mandate for the general public but keep it in place for schools. Other states, including those with Democratic Governors, have figured this out. But when politics, not people, are your main concern as Governor, this is what happens. COVID chaos and a crime epidemic are Pritzker’s legacy. It’s time to take our state back."

“It is now abundantly clear that JB Pritzker’s ‘scientists’ are actually the Governor’s of NY, NJ, CT and California. What a joke. And now he is saying that kids in school are different than adults at the workplace – and all because he can’t keep his own bruised ego in check. Everyday more and more school districts, parents, and children are walking away from him in outright revolt! How dare a parent make a decision in their own child’s best interest - not JB Pritzker’s political interest. But, boy, is he ever going to show them how smart he is – moving to punish all those who defy him. Well, I say, give it a rest man, get your ego in check, and realize what the ‘scientists,’ err, I mean the ‘Governors’ of NY, NJ, CT, and California have already figured out (oops, looks like the ‘cool kid’ group of governors apparently forgot to include you in the memo). Never mind that the rest of the country never punished children and their parents in the first place.”