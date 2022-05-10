Quigley endorses Giannoulias for Illinois secretary of state

U.S. Rep. Michael Quigley on Tuesday endorsed Alexi Giannoulias in a highly contentious race for the Democratic nomination for Illinois secretary of state.
“Like me, Alexi is committed to restoring the public’s trust in government,” according to a statement from Quigley, a Chicago Democrat, released by the Giannoulias campaign. “That’s why when he was State Treasurer, he put in tough ethics laws and ended pay-to-play right out of the gate.”
Quigley, a former Cook County commissioner who has represented Illinois’ 5th Congressional District since 2009, flirted with a run for Chicago mayor before ruling that out last month. His endorsement is the latest in a heated contest between the Democratic front-runners in the secretary of state’s race, Giannoulias and Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia.
Giannoulias also has endorsements from Democratic U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Hoffman Estates, Jan Schakowsky of Evanston, Brad Schneider of Deerfield and Jesus “Chuy” Garcia and Bobby Rush, both of Chicago.
Valencia is backed by the state’s top Democrats, U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, whose reelection campaign Valencia ran in 2014, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker. She has also secured the endorsement of the man she’s trying to replace, Jesse White, who will be retiring after serving as secretary of state since 1999.
The two candidates have questioned each other’s fitness for the job. The Giannoulias campaign has raised allegations that Valencia’s husband’s lobbying practice has come in conflict with her role as city clerk. Valencia’s campaign has accused Giannoulias of failing to disclose names of his clients at an investment firm where he was wealth director following his term as state treasurer, even as he stresses transparency in government.
Also seeking the Democratic nomination for secretary of state is Ald. David Moore, 17th, who has the endorsement of another longtime congressman, U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, a Chicago Democrat who has represented Illinois’ 7th Congressional District since 1997.
Sidney Moore of south suburban Homewood is also on the Democratic ballot.
Beyond the battle for endorsements, Giannoulias has a commanding financial advantage over his opponents. Through March, his campaign had $4,403,133.39 on hand, more than Valencia and David Moore combined, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections. Valencia had $1,116,365.49 on hand through March and Ald. Moore had $38,663.90, board of elections data show.
On the Republican side, state Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington and John Milhiser, a former U.S. attorney from central Illinois, are seeking the nomination for secretary of state. Brady’s campaign has announced endorsements from several Republican state legislators as well as from three GOP congressmen, U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis of Taylorville, Darin LaHood of Peoria and Mike Bost of Murphysboro.
Milhiser, who is from Springfield, is running for secretary of state as part of a slate of candidates promoted by billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin.
How Illinois politicians reacted to the potential fall of Roe v. Wade
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Hell no! In Illinois, we trust women. We cannot let their most profound and personal rights be violated. https://t.co/ksvR0vkgw1— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 3, 2022
Jesse Sullivan, GOP governor candidate
When we heard the incredible news tonight we dropped to our knees and said a prayer as a family in gratitude for all the lives that will be saved. And then we said the pledge of allegiance. The flag looks different after this ruling - it shines even brighter. 🙏🏻🇺🇸— Jesse Sullivan (@JesseSullivanIL) May 3, 2022
State Sen. Darren Bailey, GOP governor candidate
1/3 Cindy and I continue to pray for life and our nation. I am proudly pro-life and endorsed by every major pro-life group in the state. I have stated from the beginning that I would help and promote policies and groups that help empower women with real options and save lives. pic.twitter.com/xMvilIQzqn— Darren Bailey for Governor (@DarrenBaileyIL) May 3, 2022
Gary Rabine, GOP governor candidate
Although it is just a draft opinion, it appears that the— Gary Rabine (@GaryRabine) May 3, 2022
United States Supreme Court is about to reverse Roe V. Wade. which has allowed for the murder of thousands of unborn children.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot
What we're seeing tonight on Roe v. Wade is a horrendous attack on our fundamental right to choose, and we will fight against it with everything we've got. You have my word: I will do everything I can to guarantee your right to an abortion.— Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 3, 2022
Anne Caprara, Pritzker's chief of staff
I never thought I’d actually live to see this awful f-ing day and I’m enraged - absolutely lividly enraged down to my tiniest blood cell - that I have. https://t.co/t0beu2Gh0E— Anne Caprara (@anacaprana) May 3, 2022
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois
"Women in America may soon live in a country where they have fewer rights than their parents."— Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) May 4, 2022
WATCH Chair @SenatorDurbin speak on the Senate floor about what a post-Roe America could look like—and how the Republican party led us here. pic.twitter.com/66MkBn8QJZ
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois
Let’s be clear: this is not final and the far-right Supreme Court majority will not have the last word.— Tammy Duckworth (@TammyDuckworth) May 3, 2022
The American people will. Tonight, it’s important we get loud, organize and demand action from the Senate.
Retweet if you agree it’s time to protect Roe v. Wade NOW. https://t.co/TweuJXrRhI
Stephen Stewart, downstate director, Illinois House Republican Majority
We are the pro-life generation. https://t.co/y9jTkOzwSn— Stephen Stewart (@stephenstewGOP) May 3, 2022
Alexi Giannoulias, Illinois Secretary of State candidate
Justice Alito has declared war on reproductive rights.— Alexi Giannoulias (@Giannoulias) May 3, 2022
The draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade allows for the criminalization of abortion-even in the case of rape and incest. Massive setback for reproductive rights. Alito is “egregiously wrong” and Congress must act NOW. https://t.co/JDNEy0RrVK
Regan Deering, 13th Congressional District candidate
“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”— Regan Deering (@Regan4Congress) May 3, 2022
Thrilled to read this preview of what’s to come from SCOTUS.
I will always stand up for life! #IL13 https://t.co/KKM59zEWxs
Nikki Budzinski, 13th Congressional District candidate
Read my statement on the likely SCOTUS decision here. We'll fight every day to win this seat and protect reproductive health.https://t.co/LLN0FuyiqZ— Nikki Budzinski (@Nikki4Congress) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville
As a Pro-Life lawmaker, I’ve long advocated for an end to the Roe decision. It was wrong from the beginning, and I hope the Court’s pending decision empowers states to enact pro-Life laws and protect the unborn. https://t.co/eE13wUSkQb— US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland
Our Justices need your prayers to stand up to the radical abortion industry and Defend Life!— Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) May 3, 2022
The unborn have no voice to speak for themselves, we march for them and tonight we must pray for them!
Jerry Evans, 11th Congressional District candidate
This is a historic moment in our fight to protect the unborn. I strongly oppose abortion and will always fight to protect the lives of unborn children in Illinois and across the nation.#IL11 #twill— Jerry Evans (@JerryEvans2020) May 3, 2022
Christian Mitchell, Illinois deputy governor
Offensive and insane:— Christian Mitchell (@cljmitchell) May 3, 2022
“Some such supporters have been motivated by a desire to suppress the size of the African American population,” Alito writes “It is beyond dispute that Roe has had that demographic effect. A highly disproportionate percentage of aborted fetuses are black.” https://t.co/WHocDMO7vJ
Litesa Wallace, 17th Congressional District candidate
"It's a draft opinion, but the extremist majority on the Supreme Court appears to be engaging in an attack on American women that undermines Constitutional freedoms....#SCOTUS #RoeVWade #IL17— Litesa E. Wallace (@Litesa4Congress) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville
The Senate can make the reported SCOTUS decision moot by passing the House-passed Women’s Health Protection Act immediately.— Congressman Bill Foster (@RepBillFoster) May 3, 2022
State Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, D-Naperville
Gut wrenching and all too real. Women, girls, trans men, and non-binary people across our country will lose their lives as a consequence of this decision.— Rep Stava-Murray (@RepStava_Murray) May 3, 2022
Going to bed early so we can rise early and continue the work. https://t.co/QCkVAf4e4Y
U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield
If the draft opinion is accurate and the Supreme Court is about to overturn Roe—and with it, nearly 50 years of established precedent—millions of women across America will be denied their rights and America will be less free. We are staring down an emergency.🧵— Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) May 3, 2022
State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago
Even when you know it’s coming, a punch in the gut still hurts. I’ll have more to say soon, but tonight I’m going to allow myself to feel that punch. https://t.co/Fh6wN1x7bn— Rep. Kelly Cassidy (@RepKellyCassidy) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson
The leaked SCOTUS opinion on Roe v Wade will set women’s rights back generations. Black women & those living in rural areas will be worst impacted.— Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) May 3, 2022
We must codify the right to safe abortions.
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove
Put pro-choice majorities in the House and Senate this November and we fix this, permanently.— Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) May 3, 2022
Scream tonight. Cry tonight. Get angry tonight.
And tomorrow, get to work.
House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch
This is just wrong!!! But I’m glad we live in Illinois where we trust women! https://t.co/UkugB9nsjM— Emanuel "Chris" Welch (@ChrisWelch_JD) May 3, 2022