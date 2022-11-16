Q&A with incoming Illinois House Republican Leader Tony McCombie

SPRINGFIELD — Earlier this week, Illinois House Republicans elected state Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, as their next leader.

She is the first woman to lead an Illinois House caucus. And she is the first downstate House leader since 1983.

And she has quite the challenge ahead of her. She will lead a House Republican caucus that is its smallest since the Cutback Amendment slashed the size of the chamber from 177 members to 118 in 1981.

On her first day since winning the top job, McCombie held a media availability in her Capitol office. Here is a transcript of that question-and-answer session, edited for length and clarity:

You're obviously from outside of the Chicago area. How do you win back the Chicago suburbs for the Republicans?

"Well, I think most importantly, we have to have a presence in the Chicago suburbs and in Chicago ... We had a lot of good candidates this cycle. However, we weren't able to cross the finish line. So that's gonna start with me being present in the suburbs and in Chicago, which I am now, but certainly not at this level in this position. So it'll be interesting to get around to the existing members that we have, learn more about their districts and actually see what we can do to make a difference there."

How will you work with Democrats who now have a greater majority than ever before?

"I have friends on both sides of the aisle, I've worked to develop relationships and friendships. You may all not know me, but I'm very honest and transparent and I'll continue that kind of conversation with the folks across the aisle."

You've worked on many bills over the past few years — some of the DCFS bills, for instance, that featured bipartisanship. How important is it to have that moving forward?

"You know, as leader, I might actually get that bill passed now. So, we've been fighting for Pam Knight for a long time. We've done it in the House and it died in the Senate. Again, with the tragic loss we had (of DCFS worker Deidre Silas) here in Springfield, we thought we were going to get that through with the Senate and the House again, and we did not. Common sense legislation should be easy. And my conversations and relationships, I hope, will bring those issues around."

Leader Durkin had choice words to say about Donald Trump on his way out. And now (Trump) is running for president again. What kind of an effect do you think he's going to have on state politics this cycle?

"We're starting a new cycle right right now and that's an important piece. Campaigns start the day after elections. I look forward to a robust Republican primary and going through that process."

How do you think Illinois Republicans need to change the message?

"Well, I think we need to have a message, right? We're starting a message right now — we've just elected the first female Republican House leader. I think that should show folks across the state that we are inclusive, we are diverse and we are welcoming all people to come in. So I think that's that's first and foremost."

The party got crushed in the suburbs. A lot of the messaging that Democrats used was around abortion, around gun control. Is there a place in the House Republican caucus for candidates that may be pro-choice or pro-gun control or hold more moderate positions than the state and national party?

"Here's the thing: In Illinois, it's not about being pro-life or pro-gun. In Illinois, we continue to push the extremes. And maybe that message wasn't apparent. But there would be, in my opinion, no pro-choice Republicans that would vote to repeal parental notification, that would allow abortions up to nine months. So, I think that's what we need to talk about in Illinois is the extremes."

How significant is it that you’re the first woman to lead a House caucus?

"Well, women get things done."

Can you expand upon that?

"I think it's definitely very important … I was the first female mayor in Savanna, so this is not a first for me, but I certainly don't want it to be who I am. I don't know if y'all remember, but there was a time on the floor that I had an argument with Rep. Chris Welch, at that time, and it was just about public boards. You shouldn't be chosen because you're a woman, you should be chosen because you're the right person."

In 2016, you knocked off an incumbent Democrat to win your seat. Any lessons that you took from that race on how you can run against Democrats that are in office and how you might take that as you lead your caucus forward?

"Absolutely. I know how to win a "tier-one" race, I know how expensive they are, I know how to message. So I look forward to many "tier-one" races next cycle."

Can you talk about your relationship with organized labor?

"Well that goes back to my district. So I have a strong union district within Whiteside County. My door's always been open as a representative and will continue to be so as the leader. Public labor and private labor, there certainly are some differences. We do have to all work together."

Top priorities?

"To bring balance to the Republican Party. We need some numbers. We need to collaborate on our messages, we need to bring our caucus all together to have opinions. We have, hopefully, 40 talented people that are going to be able to help us to go to the next level."

Can you talk about how the Republican Party can play a role in reversing outbound migration?

"Well, if we can pass some of our legislation. And that's really talking about relationships, right? It's not necessarily Republicans against Democrats. Oftentimes when you hear this, it's urban against rural. A lot of times, folks don't understand how we live, just like I may not understand how somebody in downtown Chicago lives. The farm bureau has figured it out with 'adopt-a-legislator.' I think we can do that."

At what point did you say, 'what we need is me, Tony McCombie, to be leader?'

"It certainly wasn't where I thought I was going to be, but this is something that I've been wanting to do for quite some time. With my experience as a representative, as the (House Republican Organization) chair, working and developing relationships with people, organizations and businesses, I was the best person for the job."

Republicans have always complained that they're not getting seats at the table with Democrats. What do you envision your relationship being with the speaker and with the governor?

"I will have conversations with them all the time. I'm not going to be afraid to go to their office, I'm not going to be afraid to have a conversation with them. Not saying that anybody else is or has been in the past, but as you will understand, I am very forward and we will be having conversations and I think they'll welcome them."