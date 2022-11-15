Proposed Illinois bill would stiffen penalties for those pushing fentanyl

SPRINGFIELD — A pair of downstate lawmakers have introduced legislation that would stiffen penalties for those pushing drugs laced with fentanyl or using electronic devices to sell the synthetic opioid.

Republican state Sens. Sally Turner of Beason and Sue Rezin of Morris filed the legislation Monday and, along with McLean County State's Attorney Erika Reynolds, laid out the case for it at a Tuesday morning press conference in the Capitol.

"We must do everything we can to combat this ongoing epidemic before it becomes too late," Turner said. "Each day that we do nothing, more lives are lost. And I truly believe in my heart that this bill is without question necessary."

The legislation would create a new Class X felony — the designation for the most serious crimes short of first-degree murder — requiring nine to 40 years in prison for anyone selling or distributing a scheduled drug, such as Adderall or Vicodin, that is laced with a detectable amount of fentanyl.

The legislation would also create a Class 1 felony with a fine of up to $100,000 attached for any person who uses an electronic device, such as a cell phone or computer, to sell drugs containing fentanyl.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. It is often added to heroin to increase its potency or is disguised as highly potent heroin. Many users do not know they are purchasing drugs laced with the potent substance, leading to many overdose deaths.

It's become a major problem nationally and in Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, synthetic opioid overdose deaths in Illinois increased from 87 in 2013 to 2,467 in 2020 — twice as many fatal car accidence and twice the number of homicides.

More than 71,000 died nationally from synthetic opioid overdose deaths in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

"If you break this down, this is the equivalent of one plane crashing each and every day across the country," Rezin said. "Yet we barely hear anyone talk about this issue."

Yet officials like Reynolds, appointed McLean County State's Attorney in September, deal with this issue on a daily basis.

The laws as currently written "makes it difficult to hold people seriously accountable" for fentanyl-related crimes, Reynolds said, noting that an offender must possess at least 15 grams for the offense to be non-probational.

"My office welcomes the opportunity to hold accountable the people who prey upon the weakest among us by pushing fentanyl for financial gain,” Reynolds said. “This poison is killing people in our communities, and those who knowingly spread that poison should face harsher penalties.”

However, the legislation likely faces an uphill battle in the Democratic-controlled legislature as members of the majority party, particularly liberals and members of the legislative Black Caucus, in recent years have steered away and often blocked any bills that enhance criminal penalties.

It comes amid a climate of concern over the legacy of mass incarceration, especially relating to drug offenses, and amid an effort to defend the criminal justice reform law known as the SAFE-T Act, which, among other things, aims to reduce the population of people held in jail while awaiting trial.

Turner said she had not yet discussed the legislation with her Democratic colleagues, but believes they will be more open to it because it targets drug dealers not users.

"(The charges are) not directed at the victims of this ongoing crisis, but it's directed at those who are taking advantage of their addiction," Turner said. "It's important that we support and care for those that are afflicted with addiction but send a strong message to those who seek to make a profit off of this poison and are poisoning these victims' lives."

The legislation has not yet been assigned to a substantive committee.