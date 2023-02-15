SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker's fiscal year 2024 budget proposal, to be presented in an address to the legislature today, will include $250 million in new spending to expand access to early childhood education.

The quarter-billion dollar investment will serve as as a down payment on a multi-year plan aimed at providing every Illinois child with access to pre-K.

"Thanks to our improved fiscal standing, we can afford to do this," Pritzker said on a call with reporters Tuesday afternoon. "And as every provider, teacher and parent in this state will tell you, we can't afford to wait."

Pritzker's plan, dubbed "Smart Start Illinois," includes an additional $75 million in early childhood block grant funding that will create 5,000 new pre-K spots for low-income children.

The eventual goal is to ramp up funding levels to create 20,000 total spots, which state officials say is the amount needed for every child that wants one. This will be done over multiple budgets, Pritzker said.

The governor's proposal also includes $130 million to stabilize the state's childcare system and to increase wages for caregivers, $40 million for early intervention programs and $5 million to expand the Department of Human Services' home visiting program.

Pritzker's proposal appears to make good on a promise he made in his second inaugural address last month to “go all in for our children and make preschool available to every family throughout the state.”

In that speech, Pritzker also called for making college tuition-free for “every working-class family" in the state, though he did not offer any hints Tuesday regarding new funding for that initiative.

He also did not confirm whether the additional $350 million in K-12 spending — a separate but related topic — called for under the state's evidence-based funding formula would be included.

However, the rollout of the new pre-K initiative confirms that Pritzker, after years of holding the line on the creation of new spending programs, has green-lit outlays that extend beyond the next fiscal year.

This reflects growing optimism about the fiscal condition of the state. Illinois has experienced a series of credit rating upgrades and run budget surpluses in the past couple of years, buoyed by robust post-pandemic revenue growth in income and sales taxes, and federal stimulus funds.

This strong revenue performance led the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability and the Governor's Office of Management and Budget to revise their revenue estimates $4.9 billion and $3.7 billion higher, respectively, for fiscal year 2023.

These unanticipated revenues have given Pritzker a level of budget flexibility that no governor has had in more than two decades.

Over the past few years, Pritzker and state lawmakers have largely spent these excess funds on one-time expenses related to the pandemic, making extra payments towards the state's colossal pension obligation and replenishing the the "rainy day" fund.

While the governor's budget office, in its November report, projected a $357 million budget surplus in fiscal year 2024, it projects a deficit of $384 million in 2025 and even more in subsequent years.

Still, the state has taken major steps in just a few years. In October 2019, GOMB had projected multibillion dollar deficits in the coming years. Now, they are far less, signaling that the state has made a dent in dealing with its structural deficit even as long-term obligations like pension payments remain.

With money available in the budget this year, Pritzker said now is the time to make the investment in early childhood.

"Our budgets have been balanced and we've been running surpluses," Pritzker said. "We're in a much better fiscal position today. And so when I say that we're aiming to continue to invest in early childhood, it's based on the knowledge that we finally have our fiscal house in order and ... we ought to be investing in this."

Pritzker cited a study that found that taxpayers save $7 for every $1 spent on early childhood education, with long-term benefits including better health outcomes, less welfare dependency, higher employment levels and income and lower crime rates.

"We're now in a position to make a big leap forward and that's why I've made this proposal," Pritzker said.

Pritzker's budget will also include an additional $100 million for improvements to early childhood provider buildings and facilities.

It also includes $70 million to cover increased Childcare Assistance Program (CCAP) participation. Currently, the state offers childcare assistance for families at up to 225% the federal poverty level.

Pritzker had previously voiced support for raising that number to 300% of the poverty level, but it is not clear if funding will be provided for that level.

The governor's address will mostly focus on the state's general fund budget, which includes most of the lawmakers' discretionary spending priorities.

General fund spending is typically split between obligations including Medicaid, human services, pensions and public safety.

Over the years, growing pension costs have taken up a greater portion of the state's operating budget. The state is also weighed down by a nearly $140 billion unfunded pension liability caused by years of lawmakers shortchanging the system.

Pritzker will deliver his combined State of the State and Budget address in the Illinois House chambers in the state Capitol at noon. It is the first time since 2020 that the address has returned to its typical venue.

Pritzker delivered a remote address in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in-person at the Old State Capitol in 2022, a last-minute change brought on by a major snowstorm that forced the legislature to cancel session days.

Photos: Pritzker sworn in for second term