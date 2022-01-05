Pritzker working remotely after contact with infected worker

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will be working remotely through the weekend after he had close contact with a state employee who tested positive for COVID-19, the governor's office said Wednesday.

Pritzker, who had close contact with the infected employee on Tuesday, will work remotely through Sunday out of “out of an abundance of caution," his office said.

Pritzker, 56, tested negative for COVID-19 as recently as Wednesday morning and he is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received a booster shot, the governor's office said.

“Experts recommend limiting contact after exposure if possible. With the Omicron variant spreading across the state, the governor is taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the virus," Pritzker's office said in a statement.

State officials continue to urge Illinois residents stay home when they are sick or after they have had close contact with someone with COVID-19, the governor's office said.

