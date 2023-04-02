BELVIDERE — Gov. J.B. Pritzker visited the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere on Sunday to survey damage caused by the Friday tornado that killed one man and injured over 40 adults during a metal concert.

Arriving in Belvidere, Pritzker gave a short news conference. He confirmed that one person had died, 48 others were treated in hospitals and five remained in critical condition following the collapse.

Pritzker also praised the “quick work” of residents and first responders who helped pull people out of the rubble after the tornado touched down Friday evening. He said their actions saved lives.

“The people of Illinois know when others are hurting,” he said. “Neighbors show up for each other to help alleviate the suffering, and as your governor, I really couldn’t be more proud of everyone.”

The news conference took place at 104 N. State Street, Belvidere, the site in central Boone County where an EF-1 twister caused the theater’s roof to collapse onto the crowd.

It was one of 12 tornadoes that tore through Illinois on Friday evening, the National Weather Service confirmed.

Pritzker issued an emergency disaster proclamation Saturday evening for Boone, Crawford, DuPage, Marion and Sangamon counties to unlock immediate assistance and public safety support for communities affected by the storms.

Dan Zaccard, director of Boone County emergency management, told the Tribune that 50-year-old Frederick Forest Livingston, Jr. died in the collapse. By Saturday, Zaccard said that some of the over 40 wounded had already gone home. Those still hospitalized had mostly suffered “head trauma and soft tissue injuries,” he said. None of the injured were children.

Zaccard also confirmed that a tornado caused the accident. Characterized as an EF-1, the storm had wind speeds between 90 and 100 miles per hour, he said.

“The weather service did their survey and found the tornado had a 28-mile track that started in Ogle County and ended in North Boone County,” Zaccard said.

During the Belvidere news conference, Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau also expressed gratitude for those who were on the scene Friday night.

“If it wasn’t for the fast and coordinated efforts on Friday night, we would have seen a more tragic outcome from the events,” Tate-Nadeau said. “I really want to tell you what a great job your fire and police have done for you in being able to respond to this incident. If it wasn’t for their actions, there would have been many more lost lives.”

Pritzker also said the Illinois Emergency Management Agency is working alongside local officials to assess other storm impacts throughout the state. He said by the end of the day, power would be restored to the remaining 4,400 customers experiencing outages.

Later Sunday, Pritzker was scheduled to travel to Robinson and give a news conference on the storm damage in Crawford County, on the Indiana border in Southern Illinois.

At least three people died in there due to Friday storms, state Rep. Adam Niemerg said Saturday. Their names were not immediately released.

