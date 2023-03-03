NIKA SCHOONOVER
Capitol News Illinois
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday highlighted a proposed grant program that would direct $70 million per year over the next three years to school districts facing the greatest teacher shortages.
The Teacher Pipeline Grant Program, which Pritzker included in his budget proposal to lawmakers, would target vacancies in 170 school districts that account for 80% of all unfilled teaching positions in Illinois. The districts would have “maximum flexibility” to decide how the funds are disbursed, according to a news release.
Funds could be used for signing bonuses, housing stipends, down-payment assistance and providing residencies or apprenticeships, among other hiring incentives. Districts may also use the funding to reimburse tuition and fees or to provide teaching supplies, coaching and additional school support.
“The result will be that over 870,000 Illinois students will see an improved teacher-student ratio, a critical factor in classroom success,” Pritzker said at a Friday news conference. “Our collective goals are to make sure we have enough great teachers in every classroom.”
The governor touted some of his earlier accomplishments aimed at improving the teaching workforce, including increasing the teacher minimum wage, increasing scholarships and grants for aspiring teachers, and reducing the reinstatement fees for a lapsed educator license.
Pritzker also made a call to other teachers in surrounding states to move to Illinois.
“We have surrounding states where teachers are paid less than teachers in the state of Illinois and I want to formally invite every teacher in every state surrounding us to jump over the border,” Pritzker said, eliciting laughter from the crowd.
He was joined by newly appointed State Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders, a former superintendent for Elgin Area School District U46, the second largest school district in Illinois.
Sanders pointed to Illinois State Board of Education data that shows Illinois schools reported 3,558 unfilled teaching positions as of October 2022.
“These shortages don’t just affect students equally. These vacancies are concentrated in bilingual education, special education and STEM,” Sanders said. “This is why the teacher pipeline program will target districts with the resources they need to solve locally the challenges they have for recruitment and retention and remove barriers preventing aspiring educators from pursuing a calling to teaching.”
In addition to the grant program, ISBE will also spend $6 million in federal funds to hire a multimedia advertising and marketing firm to create a statewide teacher recruitment campaign.
The governor has spent several recent news conferences publicizing his plans on education issues, including his proposed “Smart Start” program to expand access to preschool and child care throughout the state. In the weeks following his budget address, he visited Springfield, Rockford, East St. Louis, Chicago, Mount Vernon, Chicago, Peoria and Macomb to rally support for the plan.
“When I came into office, the state of Illinois was providing nearly the lowest percentage of school funding for K-12 and P-12,” Pritzker said at the Friday news conference. “That was four years ago. But during the last four years, with the General Assembly’s help, we’ve addressed this woeful underfunding of K-12 education with an increase of more than $1.5 billion from the state of Illinois.”
His proposed plan calls for $250 million to fund the first year of Smart Start and an additional $350 million aimed at the Evidence Based Funding formula.
50 best colleges in the Midwest
50 best colleges in the Midwest
Some of the best Midwestern colleges and universities can thank the Morrill Act of 1862 for their existence. This law gave states 30,000 acres of federal land to establish institutions that offered practical and agricultural education to a wider public. Today, many of these land-grant colleges have a history of being powerhouse research institutions, boasting developments like the
first internet browser and the performance of the first successful open-heart surgery.
After the 2008 recession, many colleges in the Midwest faced problems of disinvestment; higher education is generally an easy target for budget cuts from state governments looking to save money; however, some states have begun to make up ground. For example, in 2019, Illinois passed a
new budget with significant increases in funding for many colleges and universities across the state. Many schools across the region are fighting to attract students away from the coasts and into America's heartland, focusing resources on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education as the "Silicon Prairie" develops. Of course, many of the schools on this list also have a rich tradition of college sports, especially football, which contributes to the rah-rah campus culture.
America's heartland claims several well-respected institutions of higher education, including famed public research universities and renowned small liberal arts colleges. Using Niche's
2023 Best Colleges in America list, Stacker found the best 50 schools in the Midwest. Niche's rankings use data from the Department of Education on academics, admissions, and student life, along with reviews from current students and alumni. Only colleges located in Midwestern states—Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin—were included.
Click through our list to find which colleges made the cut, and if the top spot went to a big-name football school, a land-grant institution, or a bucolic liberal arts campus.
You may also like: Can you pass this 8th grade assessment test?
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#50. Lake Forest College
- Location: Lake Forest, Illinois
- Acceptance rate: 58%
- Net price: $26,968
- SAT range: 1020-1240
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $50,900
- Overall rank: #239
Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock
#49. Gustavus Adolphus College
- Location: St. Peter, Minnesota
- Acceptance rate: 71%
- Net price: $26,701
- SAT range: 1080-1340
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $51,700
- Overall rank: #237
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#48. Moody Bible Institute
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Acceptance rate: 98%
- Net price: $18,790
- SAT range: 990-1200
- Median earnings six years after graduation: No data available
- Overall rank: #236
Moody Bible Institute, Crowell Hall with archway under a blue sky.
#47. Hope College
- Location: Holland, Michigan
- Acceptance rate: 78%
- Net price: $30,320
- SAT range: 1130-1330
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $46,200
- Overall rank: #235
Susan Montgomery // Shutterstock
#46. Ohio University
- Location: Athens, Ohio
- Acceptance rate: 87%
- Net price: $23,307
- SAT range: 1050-1250
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $40,500
- Overall rank: #234
You may also like: 30 college majors that didn't exist 50 years ago
Wendy Van Overstreet // Shutterstock
#45. University of Illinois Chicago
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Acceptance rate: 73%
- Net price: $12,614
- SAT range: 1030-1250
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $54,300
- Overall rank: #229
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
#44. Marquette University
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Acceptance rate: 82%
- Net price: $34,732
- SAT range: 1160-1340
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $62,600
- Overall rank: #228
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#43. Illinois Wesleyan University
- Location: Bloomington, Illinois
- Acceptance rate: 57%
- Net price: $32,545
- SAT range: 1100-1300
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $59,100
- Overall rank: #222
EmilyMarvin // Wikimedia Commons
#42. DePaul University
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Acceptance rate: 70%
- Net price: $33,319
- SAT range: 1050-1260
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $53,300
- Overall rank: #213
Carlos Yudica // Shutterstock
#41. College of Wooster
- Location: Wooster, Ohio
- Acceptance rate: 65%
- Net price: $27,923
- SAT range: 1150-1380
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $46,300
- Overall rank: #210
You may also like: What American education was like 100 years ago
Epiglottis // Shutterstock
#40. Oberlin College
- Location: Oberlin, Ohio
- Acceptance rate: 35%
- Net price: $42,745
- SAT range: 1270-1360
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $40,800
- Overall rank: #209
PICTOR PICTURES // Shutterstock
#39. University of St. Thomas - Minnesota
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Acceptance rate: 87%
- Net price: $31,799
- SAT range: 1130-1340
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $56,800
- Overall rank: #203
Sam Wagner // Shutterstock
#38. Cedarville University
- Location: Cedarville, Ohio
- Acceptance rate: 59%
- Net price: $24,965
- SAT range: 1110-1350
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $41,300
- Overall rank: #199
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Lawrence University
- Location: Appleton, Wisconsin
- Acceptance rate: 69%
- Net price: $26,594
- SAT range: 1190-1410
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $44,100
- Overall rank: #198
SkyBlodgett // Shutterstock
#36. College of the Ozarks
- Location: Point Lookout, Missouri
- Acceptance rate: 14%
- Net price: $7,505
- SAT range: 1090-1240
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $32,500
- Overall rank: #194
You may also like: Best private high school in every state
Rosemarie Mosteller // Shutterstock
#35. South Dakota School of Mines & Technology
- Location: Rapid City, South Dakota
- Acceptance rate: 86%
- Net price: $19,799
- SAT range: 1150-1350
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $56,500
- Overall rank: #188
dinos // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Kansas State University
- Location: Manhattan, Kansas
- Acceptance rate: 95%
- Net price: $18,494
- SAT range: —
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $45,600
- Overall rank: #185
Paperraven // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Drake University
- Location: Des Moines, Iowa
- Acceptance rate: 68%
- Net price: $30,321
- SAT range: 1110-1340
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,300
- Overall rank: #182
Picture Des Moines // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Andrews University
- Location: Berrien Springs, Michigan
- Acceptance rate: 49%
- Net price: $22,850
- SAT range: 1030-1380
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $45,200
- Overall rank: #180
Canva
#31. DePauw University
- Location: Greencastle, Indiana
- Acceptance rate: 68%
- Net price: $30,183
- SAT range: 1110-1360
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $54,000
- Overall rank: #177
You may also like: College majors that earn the most money
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#30. University of Missouri
- Location: Columbia, Missouri
- Acceptance rate: 82%
- Net price: $16,930
- SAT range: 1110-1320
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $48,300
- Overall rank: #156
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#29. The University of Kansas
- Location: Lawrence, Kansas
- Acceptance rate: 91%
- Net price: $20,054
- SAT range: 1070-1320
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $48,800
- Overall rank: #155
Chad Robertson Media // Shutterstock
#28. Wabash College
- Location: Crawfordsville, Indiana
- Acceptance rate: 63%
- Net price: $24,412
- SAT range: 1120-1320
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $56,300
- Overall rank: #153
Wally // Wikimedia Commons
#27. University of Dayton
- Location: Dayton, Ohio
- Acceptance rate: 81%
- Net price: $32,768
- SAT range: 1080-1300
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $55,100
- Overall rank: #150
Nheyob // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Denison University
- Location: Granville, Ohio
- Acceptance rate: 28%
- Net price: $39,808
- SAT range: 1220-1430
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $48,800
- Overall rank: #142
You may also like: 35 CEOs who never finished college
Chamberednautilus // Wikimedia Commons
#25. St. Olaf College
- Location: Northfield, Minnesota
- Acceptance rate: 51%
- Net price: $27,838
- SAT range: 1150-1390
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $50,400
- Overall rank: #140
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#24. Iowa State University
- Location: Ames, Iowa
- Acceptance rate: 88%
- Net price: $16,105
- SAT range: 1010-1310
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $50,700
- Overall rank: #133
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#23. Saint Louis University
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Acceptance rate: 56%
- Net price: $27,872
- SAT range: 1160-1370
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $56,500
- Overall rank: #132
STLJB // Shutterstock
#22. University of Cincinnati
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Acceptance rate: 76%
- Net price: $22,767
- SAT range: 1120-1330
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $42,300
- Overall rank: #131
Andrew Higley // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Wheaton College - Illinois
- Location: Wheaton, Illinois
- Acceptance rate: 87%
- Net price: $27,474
- SAT range: 1210-1450
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $48,400
- Overall rank: #125
You may also like: States spending the most and least per student on education
James Casil // Shutterstock
#20. University of Iowa
- Location: Iowa City, Iowa
- Acceptance rate: 84%
- Net price: $17,452
- SAT range: 1110-1310
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $51,900
- Overall rank: #123
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Michigan Technological University
- Location: Houghton, Michigan
- Acceptance rate: 70%
- Net price: $17,356
- SAT range: 1160-1350
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $66,400
- Overall rank: #114
ehrlif // Shutterstock
#18. Indiana University - Bloomington
- Location: Bloomington, Indiana
- Acceptance rate: 80%
- Net price: $13,191
- SAT range: 1120-1350
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $47,700
- Overall rank: #113
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#17. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
- Location: Terre Haute, Indiana
- Acceptance rate: 77%
- Net price: $43,606
- SAT range: 1260-1460
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $80,900
- Overall rank: #109
Waterlizard403 // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Michigan State University
- Location: East Lansing, Michigan
- Acceptance rate: 76%
- Net price: $16,655
- SAT range: 1100-1300
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $53,600
- Overall rank: #103
You may also like: Best boarding schools in America
Arthur Matsuo // Shutterstock
#15. University of Minnesota Twin Cities
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Acceptance rate: 70%
- Net price: $17,729
- SAT range: 1240-1460
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $51,900
- Overall rank: #92
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#14. Kenyon College
- Location: Gambier, Ohio
- Acceptance rate: 37%
- Net price: $40,862
- SAT range: 1280-1460
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $48,700
- Overall rank: #87
Curt Smith // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Macalester College
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Acceptance rate: 39%
- Net price: $35,589
- SAT range: 1280-1450
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $47,600
- Overall rank: #84
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#12. The Ohio State University
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Acceptance rate: 68%
- Net price: $18,884
- SAT range: 1210-1430
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $46,100
- Overall rank: #80
Susan Montgomery // Shutterstock
#11. Purdue University
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Acceptance rate: 67%
- Net price: $12,294
- SAT range: 1170-1420
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $55,100
- Overall rank: #79
You may also like: How student debt has grown in every state
mrpotato101 // Shutterstock
#10. Carleton College
- Location: Northfield, Minnesota
- Acceptance rate: 21%
- Net price: $30,843
- SAT range: 1330-1520
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $54,200
- Overall rank: #77
Roy Luck // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Grinnell College
- Location: Grinnell, Iowa
- Acceptance rate: 19%
- Net price: $32,091
- SAT range: 1370-1540
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $49,100
- Overall rank: #73
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#8. Case Western Reserve University
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Acceptance rate: 30%
- Net price: $36,002
- SAT range: 1340-1520
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $74,600
- Overall rank: #65
Kim Willems // Shutterstock
#7. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
- Location: Urbana, Illinois
- Acceptance rate: 63%
- Net price: $13,517
- SAT range: 1200-1460
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $61,500
- Overall rank: #59
tzm23 // Shutterstock
#6. University of Wisconsin
- Location: Madison, Wisconsin
- Acceptance rate: 57%
- Net price: $14,030
- SAT range: 1260-1460
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $56,200
- Overall rank: #53
You may also like: 50 best college movies
Youngryand // Shutterstock
#5. University of Michigan - Ann Arbor
- Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Acceptance rate: 26%
- Net price: $17,832
- SAT range: 1340-1520
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $63,400
- Overall rank: #25
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#4. University of Notre Dame
- Location: Notre Dame, Indiana
- Acceptance rate: 19%
- Net price: $29,981
- SAT range: 1400-1550
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $78,400
- Overall rank: #19
Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock
#3. University of Chicago
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Acceptance rate: 7%
- Net price: $36,584
- SAT range: 1500-1570
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $68,100
- Overall rank: #16
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#2. Washington University in St. Louis
- Location: Saint Louis, Missouri
- Acceptance rate: 16%
- Net price: $27,233
- SAT range: 1480-1560
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $70,100
- Overall rank: #15
Unknown // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Northwestern University
- Location: Evanston, Illinois
- Acceptance rate: 9%
- Net price: $28,344
- SAT range: 1430-1550
- Median earnings six years after graduation: $69,000
- Overall rank: #14
"
You may also like: Most expensive colleges—and what students actually pay
Madcoverboy // Wikimedia Commons
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.