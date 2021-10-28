Pritzker to visit UK, tout climate-change efforts next week

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will travel to the United Kingdom next week to discuss the state's efforts to neutralize climate change while bolstering economic development, his office said Wednesday.
The Democrat and top staff members will travel to Britain and Scotland from Nov. 2-9 and attend the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties.
"Illinois is leading the Midwest on climate action and building a green energy economy and I am eager to tout our success abroad," Pritzker said in a statement. "Our historic clean energy legislation, talented workforce, and role as a transportation hub for the nation makes our state a top destination for international companies looking to do business in the U.S."
Pritzker's group will land in London on Nov. 2. Members will spend two days meeting with business leaders discussing Illinois economic development opportunities and investment opportunities in an emerging eco-friendly economy.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and officials on Wednesday discuss the awarding of rental assistance across the state.
On Nov. 5, the Illinois mission will attend the 2021 climate conference known as COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. Pritzker will explain the steps the state has taken to move toward clean energy in the next quarter century and urge other leaders to do the same.
Photos: Chicago's iconic Wrigley Building
1920s Chicago skyscrapers
The tops of 1920s Chicago skyscrapers peek through fog in 1956. The buildings are the London Guarantee & Accident Building, from left, the Wrigley Building, 333 North Michigan Ave., Tribune Tower and the Palmolive Building.
CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Wrigley Building
The Wrigley Building, left, and the American Dental Association building are two of the structures designed by Graham, Anderson, Probst & White.
CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Michigan Avenue Bridge
Lillian Berg, of Chicago, walks across the Michigan Avenue Bridge with the Wrigley Building in the background under the protection of an umbrella as another day of rain and fog cover the city in January 1969.
WALTER NEAL, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Michigan Avenue in 1958
The view looking northwest from Randolph Street near Lake Shore Drive shows dark clouds moving over Michigan Avenue in 1958. The historic buildings, left to right, are 333 N. Michigan Ave., the Wrigley building and the Tribune Tower.
CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Wrigley Building
An automobile is destroyed by a bomb between two sections of the Wrigley building on July 12, 1965.
CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago in 1948
An aerial view of Chicago in 1948, including the Tribune Tower and the Wrigley Building.
CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago in 1945
Chicago at night, 1945. The Tribune Tower and Wrigley Building are at middle left.
CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago in 1944
Medinah Athletic Club, from left, Tribune Tower and the Wrigley Building as fog rolled in off Lake Michigan in April 1944.
CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago in 1935
The Wrigley Building, left, and the Tribune Tower in 1935.
CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago in 1932
Communist riot at the Wrigley Building in downtown Chicago, circa April 5, 1932.
CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago in 1928
An aerial view, circa 1928, of the Mather building, from left, London Guarantee & Accident Building, lower center, the Wrigley Building, the Medinah Athletic Club and the Tribune Tower.
CHICAGO HERALD & EXAMINER
Chicago in 1923
The London Guarantee Building (also known as the London Life Insurance Building and/or London Guaranty & Accident Building) is under construction at 360 N. Michigan Ave, circa 1923. The Wrigley Building is across the river.
CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Wacker Drive in 1927
Wacker Drive looking east in 1927 with the Wrigley Building and Tribune Tower on the left. On the right are the London Guarantee, Mather and Jewelers buildings.
CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Tribune Tower in 1924
A bird's-eye view of the construction of the Tribune Tower is shown in 1924. The Wrigley Building is on the left.
CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Wrigley Building
Mayor William Hale Thompson and his boat at the Wrigley Building in an undated photo. Thompson said he was going to sail to the South Seas.
CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Wrigley Building in 1922
Elliott Jenkins, left, and Thorne Donnelly are the original owners of WDAP, the predecessor to WGN radio. Jenkins and Donnelly are at their transmitter in the Wrigley Building in 1922. This 50-watt transmitter was built up from component parts by station engineers and was moved over to the Drake Hotel at the latter part of 1922.
CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Wrigley Building in 2021
Historian Tim Samuelson and building manager Bradley Borowiec on the rooftop of the Wrigley Building on Oct. 19, 2021.
BRIAN CASSELLA, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Wrigley Building in 2021
The Wrigley Building, on Oct. 19, 2021, which is celebrating its 100th birthday this year.
BRIAN CASSELLA, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago in 1981
The walkway on lower Wacker Drive affords riverfront strollers a view of boaters and such North Michigan monoliths as the Wrigley Building, River Plaza and Tribune Tower on July 16, 1981.
JOSE MORE, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Wrigley Building in 1970
Clear weather provides an excellent view of Chicago from atop Tribune Tower, showing the Wrigley Building down below on July 20, 1970. This view is looking southwest.
WALTER NEAL, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Wrigley Building in 1970
The adaptation of Baroque ornament in the Wrigley Building stands out sharply against the glass and steel design of the Equitable Building, located across Michigan Avenue, in July 1970.
WALTER NEAL, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Wrigley Building in 1969
The moon above Chicago as the clock on the Wrigley Building indicates 9:56 p.m., the time when Neil Armstrong set foot on lunar soil on July 20, 1969.
RON POWNALL,CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Wrigley Building in 1966
Holiday decorations in Pioneer Court, looking toward the Wrigley Building on Michigan Avenue on Dec. 16, 1966, in Chicago.
JOHN BARTLEY, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago in 1962
The view from the top of the Tribune Tower on March 7, 1962, was heavy with fog due to thawing temperatures. Tribune photographer Jack Mulcahy was setting up a long-range camera when this picture was taken by Tribune photographer Phil Mascione. The Wrigley building is in the center.
PHIL MASCIONE, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
