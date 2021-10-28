Pritzker to visit UK, tout climate-change efforts next week

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will travel to the United Kingdom next week to discuss the state's efforts to neutralize climate change while bolstering economic development, his office said Wednesday.

The Democrat and top staff members will travel to Britain and Scotland from Nov. 2-9 and attend the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties.

"Illinois is leading the Midwest on climate action and building a green energy economy and I am eager to tout our success abroad," Pritzker said in a statement. "Our historic clean energy legislation, talented workforce, and role as a transportation hub for the nation makes our state a top destination for international companies looking to do business in the U.S."

Pritzker's group will land in London on Nov. 2. Members will spend two days meeting with business leaders discussing Illinois economic development opportunities and investment opportunities in an emerging eco-friendly economy.

On Nov. 5, the Illinois mission will attend the 2021 climate conference known as COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. Pritzker will explain the steps the state has taken to move toward clean energy in the next quarter century and urge other leaders to do the same.

