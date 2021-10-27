Pritzker to make first international trip as governor

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to make his first international trip on state business next week, traveling to London and Glasgow, Scotland, to promote the state’s new clean energy law and economic development opportunities.
Pritzker and top aides will arrive in London on Tuesday to meet with business leaders and promote “Illinois’ economic development opportunities and prospects for investment within our burgeoning green economy,” according to the governor’s office.
On Nov. 5, the Democratic governor will lead an Illinois delegation to the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow, where he will promote the law he signed last month that aims to put Illinois on a path to 100% carbon-free energy by 2050.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a fellow Democrat, also is scheduled to attend the U.N. summit.
Pritzker declined to answer questions about the trip Wednesday during an unrelated news conference in Springfield. His office did not respond immediately to a request for comment on how much the trip will cost or whether the billionaire governor will be paying for any portion of it out of his own pocket.
During the legislature’s fall session this week, Pritzker is pushing for lawmakers to approve a package of tax credits and incentives for electric vehicle companies to attract more manufacturers and suppliers to the state. Lawmakers have yet to take up the proposal.
Pritzker has aimed to position Illinois a leader in the growing industry, building off the success of the Rivian electric vehicle factory that opened in a former Mitsubishi plant in Normal with state assistance under his predecessor, Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. Earlier this year, Pritzker announced a $7.9 million tax credit deal that is bringing Montreal-based Lion Electric Co. to the state to build electric buses and trucks in Joliet.
“I am working very hard on making sure that we’re attracting electric vehicle manufacturers and suppliers to the state of Illinois,” Pritzker said during his news conference. “So that’s something we worked very hard on, talking to those suppliers and manufacturers directly to figure out, what is it that they would like to see us do?”
The state’s highly educated workforce and its transportation infrastructure allow it to compete without having to “throw hundreds of millions of dollars” in incentives at companies to attract them, Pritzker said.
The state’s new energy law sets deadlines for shutting down coal- and natural gas-fired power plants, establishes ambitious goals for boosting renewable energy production in the state through charges on customers’ power bills, and also puts customers on the hook for a nearly $700 million bailout of nuclear power plants owned by the parent company of scandal-plagued Commonwealth Edison.
1 of 20
092821-blm-loc-15rivianpickup
Storage area is built into the rear seats of a Rivian R1T pickup on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45 degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45 degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45 degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck was driven during the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck was available to be test driven at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
What would be an engine compartment on a gasoline fueled pickup truck is a storage compartment of the Rivian R1T pickup truck that was on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
A storage compartment under the bed of the Rivian R1T pickup truck allows for a full-size spare as the truck was on display at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
The interior of the Rivian R1T pickup truck is filled with leather surfaces and glass cockpit instrumentation as it was displayed at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
The heart of the Rivian R1T pickup truck is the rechargeable battery pack, which is made up of hundreds of Samsung lithium ion batteries. The pack is on display at the customer delivery center at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
A Rivian R1T pickup is driven Sunday on the Normal plant's test track, which the factory opened to media and other officials. The "First Mile" event allowed invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck is driven on a 45-degree hill at the automaker's factory in Normal on Sunday. "This is our first opportunity to let our customers and our pre-order holders test drive R1T for the first time, and to meet our team," said Laura Schwab, vice president of sales and marketing.
Rivian Automotive Inc.'s all-electric pickup truck the R1T is set for launch at its Normal assembly plant.
