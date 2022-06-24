Pritzker to call for special legislative session

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday he plans to call the Illinois General Assembly into special session in the coming weeks to consider abortion-related measures.

"Despite the action of the Supreme Court today overturning Roe v. Wade, the right to safe, accessible reproductive health care is in full force in Illinois – and will remain so," the governor said in a statement.

In a statement released shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday issued a ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, the Chicago Democrat said he had support of House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch and Senate President Don Harmon.

"Together, we are committed to taking swift action to further enshrine our commitment to reproductive health care rights and protections," he said.

The governor's full statement is below:

In Illinois, we trust women. Despite the action of the Supreme Court today overturning Roe v. Wade, the right to safe, accessible reproductive health care is in full force in Illinois – and will remain so.

In Illinois, we’ve planned for this terrible day, an enormous step backward and a shattering loss of rights. We passed the Reproductive Health Act, enshrining choice as the law of the land in Illinois. We removed the trigger law that would have prohibited abortion in Illinois with the overturning of Roe v Wade. We expanded health care so that finances are not a barrier to receiving reproductive care.

In Illinois, we are a state committed to expanding access to reproductive health care including abortion care, contraception access, fertility treatment and gender affirming care. We’ve made it clear that we trust people to make the best decisions for themselves about their own reproductive health.

In Illinois, we will hold firm to these rights and continue to work with stakeholders to expand them. To that end, I am calling the General Assembly into special session in the coming weeks, with the support and consultation of House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate President Don Harmon. Together, we are committed to taking swift action to further enshrine our commitment to reproductive health care rights and protections.

