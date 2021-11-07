Pritzker talks Illinois climate, energy solutions in Scotland

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday took his mission to highlight Illinois' green economy across the pond.

A press release from Pritzker's office said he gave the keynote address at the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions roundtable. The statement added he joined a bipartisan delegation of U.S. states at this year's United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

Pritzker lauded several of Illinois' climate action goals that were set this September with the passing of Senate Bill 2408. The release said they included mandating zero emissions for private coal by 2030 and municipal coal and gas by 2045; getting 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 by giving EV buyers a $4,000 rebate; setting Illinois on the path to 100% clean energy by 2050; and "making equitable investments in Illinois' new clean energy economy and advancing environmental justice."

The governor said in this speech that never in human history "has the world faced a more urgent climate emergency than the one we face today."

Pritzker noted that within the last two and a half years, the state endured dangerously low temperatures from polar vortexes, rare floods that occur almost yearly in farming communities and cities, rising water levels on Lake Michigan, and extreme heat.

Additionally, he said over a third of Illinois' counties have had emergency declarations.

"I’ve lived in Illinois most of my life, and we know how to handle challenging weather," Pritzker said in his speech. "But what we have seen the last few years has made even the longest-serving snow plow drivers shake their heads and wonder what’s going on."

Environmental groups celebrated the passing of the September's energy bill as a comprehensive clean energy plan that heeds calls from scientists to act on climate change.

Opponents condemned the law as a massive rate hike on residents and residents, adding it would sacrifice grid reliability.

