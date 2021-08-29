Pritzker signs Home-to-Market Act to boost local food economy

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law the Home-to-Market Act on Friday, Aug. 27.

The act supports hundreds of small farms and home bakers to help grow the local food economy.

The act will also help create new regulations for cottage food operations, enabling them to reach new customers, while giving the public greater access to homemade jams, jellies, pickles, hot sauces and other Illinois products.

Cottage food laws across the nation allow entrepreneurs to prepare certain low-risk foods in their home kitchen for sale to the public.

Before the governor’s signature on the act, cottage food producers in Illinois could only sell their products at farmers markets, with few exceptions.

As a result of the new law, they’ll now be able to sell their products directly to customers through fairs and festivals, home sales, pickup, delivery and shipping.

Not included are sales to retailers or distributors. The law also includes additional food safety requirements, reduces red tape and confusion by creating statewide standards, and adds buttercream icing to the list of products that can be produced in a home kitchen.

The Home-to-Market Act goes into effect Jan. 1.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Follow on Twitter: olivia___Jacobs. Reach out with questions.

