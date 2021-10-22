Pritzker requires daycare workers to get a COVID vaccine or weekly tests

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials on Friday announced vaccination or weekly testing requirements for people who work in licensed daycare centers.

Over 55,000 daycare center staff statewide will now be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they have not done so already, the governor's office said. Employees in these settings who are unable or unwilling to receive the vaccine will be required to get tested for COVID-19 at least once a week.

All licensed daycare center staff in Illinois will be required to receive their first dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series or a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 3, and the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series by Jan. 3. Any daycare center staff members who are not fully vaccinated by Dec. 3 will have to do, at a minimum, weekly COVID-19 testing until they are fully vaccinated, the governor's office said.

Licensed daycare centers are child care facilities licensed by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. The centers are operated outside an individual’s home and regularly provide child care for groups of children ages 0-12. There are 2,872 licensed day care centers in Illinois.

“Vaccinations offer life-saving protection for the people who receive them and make the community safer for the people who can’t – including the babies, toddlers, and young children not yet eligible for the vaccine,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a statement. “By extending vaccine-or-test requirements to those who work at licensed day care centers, we are adding another level of protection for our youngest residents and preventing outbreaks in daycare centers as more and more parents return to work.”