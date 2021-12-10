 Skip to main content
Pritzker: 'My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville'

BLOOMINGTON — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday night tweeted about the warehouse collapse in Madison County

"My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I've reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources. Our @ILStatePolice and @ReadyIllinois are both coordinating closely with local officials and I will continue to monitor the situation," he said. 

First responders were on the scene of the warehouse near interstates 270 and 255 east of St. Louis. Multiple injuries and people trapped inside were reported. 

The Collinsville Emergency Agency in a social media post called it a "mass casualty incident.”

