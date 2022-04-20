Pritzker lifts public transportation face covering requirement

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. J.B. Pritzker officially lifted the state requirement that face coverings be worn on public transportation Wednesday after a federal judge overturned the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mask mandate.
U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of the Middle District of Florida ruled on Monday that the federal mask mandate was unlawful since it exceeds the authority of the CDC. The ruling comes about a week after the CDC extended the mask mandate through May 3.
Masks are no longer required on public transit, in public transit hubs or at airports, but local governments still have the right to maintain their own face covering requirements on public transportation.
Pritzker’s order now only requires masks where they are federally mandated, as well as in congregate facilities and health care settings.
“I’m proud of the work our state has done to fight COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable,” Pritzker said in a news release. “I continue to urge Illinoisans to follow CDC guidelines and, most importantly, get vaccinated to protect yourself and others.”
Following Pritzker’s announcement on Tuesday about revising mask requirements, the Chicago Metra and CTA announced that masks will no longer be required, effective immediately. The Chicago Department of Aviation, which oversees O’Hare and Midway International Airports, also announced that masks are no longer required.
A number of major U.S. airlines such as Delta, United and Southwest immediately dropped the requirement following the court ruling as well.
The CDC continues to recommend face coverings for those who are immunocompromised, people who can’t be vaccinated and in areas of high transmission.
Amaal Tokars, acting director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said in a news release that the department continues to closely monitor COVID-19 cases throughout the state and is working with local public health partners to keep the public informed.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,931 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths on Wednesday, the highest one-day case count since Feb. 11. There were 568 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Tuesday night, 61 in intensive care beds and 29 on ventilators, all of which remained near pandemic lows.
More than 21 million vaccine doses have been administered with about 73% of Illinois residents age 5 and over fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to remain up-to-date on your vaccinations, and that includes booster shots, especially for those who are at risk for more severe health outcomes,” Tokars said.
“Judge Jackson made history today as one of the most qualified and impressive individuals ever confirmed to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. Her extensive background and wealth of experience, including her time as a federal public defender, will help inform her work and provide her an important perspective that has been ignored for far too long in this country.
“With impressive grace and resilience in the face of profound and offensive mischaracterizations of her record over the last few weeks, she proved she has exactly the kind of temperament our nation deserves.
“I wish her well as she ascends to the highest court in the nation, on a strong bipartisan vote, and am proud of what she's already accomplished.”
"The U.S. Senate just made long-overdue history and confirmed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first African American woman on the nation’s highest court. Congratulations to Justice Jackson on a historic achievement that follows a lifetime of public service."
"I am filled with joy upon today’s history-making Senate confirmation of the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next Justice of the United States Supreme Court.
"In addition to her superb qualifications, legal knowledge, and judicial temperament, Justice Brown Jackson will stand as a symbol of hope and progress. She represents what is possible when we dedicate ourselves to equal justice under the law for all.
"As I sit with the enormity of Justice Brown Jackson’s appointment to the Supreme Court, I am grateful to have witnessed her rise, and I look forward to seeing the impact she will make in her role. Today, my youngest daughter and little Black girls throughout the nation will know they, too, can aspire to serve on the highest court of the land."
Illinois officials react to confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson
1 of 4
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin
BRIAN RICH, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES VIA AP
U.S. Sen. Tamny Duckworth
“Judge Jackson made history today as one of the most qualified and impressive individuals ever confirmed to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. Her extensive background and wealth of experience, including her time as a federal public defender, will help inform her work and provide her an important perspective that has been ignored for far too long in this country.
“With impressive grace and resilience in the face of profound and offensive mischaracterizations of her record over the last few weeks, she proved she has exactly the kind of temperament our nation deserves.
“I wish her well as she ascends to the highest court in the nation, on a strong bipartisan vote, and am proud of what she's already accomplished.”
PATRICK SEMANSKY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
"The U.S. Senate just made long-overdue history and confirmed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first African American woman on the nation’s highest court. Congratulations to Justice Jackson on a historic achievement that follows a lifetime of public service."
ANTONIO PEREZ, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton
"I am filled with joy upon today’s history-making Senate confirmation of the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next Justice of the United States Supreme Court.
"In addition to her superb qualifications, legal knowledge, and judicial temperament, Justice Brown Jackson will stand as a symbol of hope and progress. She represents what is possible when we dedicate ourselves to equal justice under the law for all.
"As I sit with the enormity of Justice Brown Jackson’s appointment to the Supreme Court, I am grateful to have witnessed her rise, and I look forward to seeing the impact she will make in her role. Today, my youngest daughter and little Black girls throughout the nation will know they, too, can aspire to serve on the highest court of the land."
Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson announced he will be giving away another $1 million in gas this Saturday, a move that will provide some relief for city motorists but also, once again, raises thorny questions about Wilson providing handouts to potential voters.
Ex-Speaker Michael Madigan’s campaign fund paid $4 million last month to the legal firm defending him in his federal racketeering case, nearly doubling the total amount he’s sent to the firm over the last four years.