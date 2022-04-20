Pritzker, Irvin lead governor candidates in fundraising, advertisements

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin have dominated the airwaves over the past three months.

Don’t take it from me — just turn on your television or open your computer and you’re likely to see a campaign advertisement pop up from one of the two, or perhaps another candidate like state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, or venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan as well.

It is election season, after all.

According to quarterly campaign finance reports, which were due Monday, both Pritzker and Irvin spent more than $10 million on media buys during the first three months of 2022, astronomical figures that will undoubtedly grow ahead of the June 28 primary election and, if Irvin wins that, the November general election.

Pritzker, a billionaire who is self-funding, contributed $90 million to his campaign warchest in January. He reported spending nearly $17.2 million that quarter and had $87.5 million cash on hand at the end of it. The governor also transferred $560,000 from his account to various local Democratic Party organizations around the state.

Irvin, who jumped into the race in early January, raised $22.8 million while spending just over $11.4 million — most of it on media — and having $10.9 million on hand.

The vast majority of Irvin’s fundraising — $20 million, to be exact — comes from billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, the state’s wealthiest man. It’s likely just a down payment as Griffin has said he’s “all in” to defeat Pritzker, pledging as much as $200 million to $300 million in the effort.

The result has been a flood of television, radio and online advertisements with each of the candidates seeking to define themselves and their opponent.

An added wrinkle is the interjection of the Democratic Governors Association, which has spent at least $360,000 on advertisements highlighting Irvin’s record as a defense attorney in an attempt to challenge the candidate’s narrative.

This is an arms race. Pritzker and Irvin are each likely to have unlimited resources, so it is a matter of developing a message and getting that message to air so voters can see it.

This has been a problem for some of the other candidates.

Bailey, for instance, has been the subject of mailers from Irvin’s campaign claiming that the former “voted Obama into office in 2008” and was a liberal. At the very best, these mailers are misleading.

And it’s hard to believe that anyone could see Bailey, a Trump delegate at the 2020 Republican National Convention, as an Obama-Biden liberal.

Bailey has punched back, but a major question is, has anyone seen it?

According to campaign finance reports, Bailey spent just under $400,000 on media this past quarter. His first television advertisement started airing in downstate media markets last month.

Overall, Bailey raised $1.2 million last quarter while spending just over $1 million. He has about $900,000 cash on hand.

Sullivan, the only other gubernatorial candidate up with television advertisements, reported raising about $1.3 million and spending $2.4 million last quarter. Of that latter total, just under $1.5 million went toward media buys. Sullivan has just over $8 million in his campaign warchest.

Businessman Gary Rabine raised about $1.16 million, which includes $1 million he loaned himself, and spent about $315,000. He has $851,464 on hand. Former state Sen. Paul Schimpf raised just $78,881 and spent $131,425. He has just $28,351 in his campaign account.

Three other observations from campaign filings:

Former Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias maintains his dominance in the Democratic primary for Illinois secretary of state, announcing more than $4.4 million on hand after raising $607,174 last quarter. This is nearly four times more than his next-closest opponent, Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia, who has $1.11 million in her account after raising $463,540. Chicago Ald. David Moore has just over $100,000 in his campaign account.

Former U.S. Attorney John Milhiser has overtaken state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, in fundraising in the Republican primary for secretary of state candidate. Milhiser raised $274,087 last quarter and, after only spending a minimal amount, has $273,620 in the bank. Brady raised $77,062 and spent $85,182 last quarter, leaving him with $242,598.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, maintains a significant financial advantage over U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, in the 15th Congressional District Republican primary. Davis reported over $1.9 million cash on hand after raising $902,192 last quarter. Miller has just $510,795 on hand after raising $335,482 in the first three months of the year. However, Miller has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who is reportedly hosting a fundraiser for her at his Florida resort next week. So those numbers could change quickly.

