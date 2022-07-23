Pritzker has 9-point lead in governor race, poll says, but Bailey making strides downstate

CHICAGO — The first post-primary poll about the November race for Illinois governor shows incumbent Democrat J.B. Pritzker with a 9-point lead, but Republican challenger Darren Bailey is making strong strides in the central, southern and northwest parts of the state.

The Illinois Poll by independent Chicago polling company Victory Research has Pritzker as the choice for 48.9% of respondents and Bailey for 39.0%. Libertarian John Phillips was at 2%, and 10.1% were undecided.

The poll of 1,208 likely general election voters was released Friday. It has a margin of error of 2.82%.

Pritzker maintains a wide lead over Bailey in Chicago, 78%-17.3%, but the gap shrinks quickly in suburban Cook County, 49.8% to 42.3% for Bailey. In all other areas in Illinois, Bailey leads Pritzker, according to the poll. In southern Illinois, Bailey was the choice for 52% of those polled versus 34% for Pritzker.

Bailey is a state senator from southern Illinois.

The Republican also held a lead over Pritzker among independent voters, 47.8% to 36.7%, according to the poll.

The poll, which has been conducted since 2001, also indicates the total number of people saying Pritzker should be elected to another term has fallen below 50% for the first time, to 47.3%. In June, that number was 50.2%, according to the poll.