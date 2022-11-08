Pritzker defeats Bailey, secures second term as Illinois governor

SPRINGFIELD — Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker defeated Republican challenger Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, to secure a second term in office Tuesday evening, ensuring that Democrats' near total control over state government will remain.

The Associated Press called the race for Pritzker at 7 p.m., when polls closed. Pritzker declared victory when speaking to a crowd of supporters shortly after 8 p.m.

"Facing this moment means fighting these battles together," he said. "Together we must be bold and we must never shy away from our big-D Democratic or little-d democratic values."

Bailey called to concede the race to Pritzker and addressed his supporters, gathered in Springfield, shortly around 9:30 p.m. and acknowledged that "tonight didn't turn out the way we wanted."

"Friends, I can promise you this: I may not be going to Springfield as your next governor. But I will never stop fighting for you," Bailey said.

"Republicans need to be the loyal opposition in Springfield – loyal to our state, loyal to our country, loyal to our Constitution," Bailey continued. "But in opposition to the radical policies of the Democrats."

With 71% of precincts reporting at 10:15 p.m., Pritzker held a 55% to 42% advantage over Bailey, a state senator from Xenia, a more than 400,000 vote lead out of more than 3.3 million cast.

The result is a validation of Pritzker, whose tenure as governor began with a frenetic flurry of legislating but would come to be defined by his handing of a once-in-a-century global pandemic, which thrusted the billionaire into a role akin to a wartime leader.

Bailey, a downstate farmer, first gained celebrity and notoriety by challenging Pritzker's COVID-19 emergency powers in 2020. He was a favorite of conservatives who propelled him to a landslide victory over more moderate challengers in the Republican primary in June.

However, Bailey was long viewed as an underdog. He was vastly outspent by the billionaire incumbent, whose campaign produced a relentless barrage of advertisements highlighting the Republican's conservative views on issues like abortion and guns.

Pritzker, a self-funding billionaire, dropped more than $155 million into his reelection campaign after spending more than $172 million to defeat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2018.

Bailey also had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, a boost in a Republican primary that quickly became a detriment in a general election in a state that voted for President Joe Biden by 17 percentage points in 2020.

Pritzker's campaign theme was "strong leadership in tough times," highlighting his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and stewardship of the state's finances.

Pritzker also pointed to his active legislative record. He and Democrats in the General Assembly — among other items — enacted a minimum wage increase, recreational marijuana legalization, a $45 billion capital construction program and a plan to get Illinois to 100% clean energy by 2050.

With a second term now in hand, attention to Pritzker may now turn more decidedly national as the country pivots towards the 2024 presidential election. He has been the subject to speculation over the past year about a possible bid for the White House should Biden decide to forgo a campaign for a second term.

Though the governor has said he intends to serve out his four-year term in Springfield, he has not definitively said he would, only confirming that he will support Biden, who will turn 80 on Nov. 20, if the incumbent indeed chooses to run for reelection.

For Republicans, it is a missed opportunity to reclaim the governor's mansion in a year favorable to their party.

Bailey's campaign, with an assist from an outside political action committee run by conservative radio host Dan Proft, focused relentlessly on the issue of crime, which rose significantly in 2020 and has yet to come back to pre-pandemic levels.

Bailey and Republicans focused their attention on the SAFE-T Act, the controversial criminal justice reform law that, among other provisions, will eliminate cash bail starting on Jan. 1.

However, the overall crime message at times was overshadowed by Bailey's comments referring to Chicago as a "hellhole," "an unruly child" and, in the final debate between the two candidates last month, "Pritzkerville."

According to several polls, the top issue on voters' minds was the economy with crime often ranking below other issues like abortion and threats to democracy.

While Democrats are all-but-certain to maintain their majorities in the General Assembly, a clear picture has yet to emerge on how large they will be.

This story will be updated.