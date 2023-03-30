DECATUR — Gov. J.B. Pritzker acknowledged that statewide data on gun violence was "incomplete" and that a change in state law would likely be needed for the Illinois State Police, policymakers and the general public to get the full picture.

"So we need to make a change in the law — it's likely a need — and then we need to make sure that we have systems that regularly pull the data and it isn't a human interaction that is required for every one of these jurisdictions," Pritzker said. "We just have too many local law enforcement agencies to be able to do that."

Pritzker's comments, made at an unrelated press conference on Thursday in Decatur, were in response to a Lee Enterprises report published earlier this month highlighting the state police's inability to comply with a 2019 law that mandated the collection of comprehensive data on firearms used in the commission of crimes.

The Illinois law requires that state police collect the data — including police reports, the number of people killed in gun crimes, where the crimes occurred and where the firearms originated — and report it annually to lawmakers and make available for the public to see on an online dashboard.

But in the four years since the law was signed, the state’s top law enforcement agency is still in the dark, telling lawmakers in a February report that the “lack of a centralized and uniform data collection tool for use by all Illinois law enforcement agencies has made the collection and reporting of all mandated information unattainable.”

Pritzker characterized the situation as "an excellent example for all of us that just passing a law by itself isn't going to get the job done if there is a problem with implementing the law."

A spokesman for Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, the chief sponsor of the law, said there is work to be done to ensure that the law is implemented as intended.

“We continue to work with the Illinois State Police to bring this goal to reality," said Harmon spokesman John Patterson. "We want to make sure the State Police makes available to the public the gun violence information it has, while also working on the bigger issue of how to get more agencies across this state to share that information in a way that’s useful to the public and public policy makers.”

The governor defended state lawmakers who passed the legislation, saying there were "good intentions" in seeking the information.

But, echoing explanations offered by state police officials, Pritzker said that Balkanized reporting systems across different law enforcement agencies that "are some range of on paper to something that's somewhat modernized" have hampered the agency's ability to collect data.

"ISP has found they can't get the data from some places," Pritzker said. "And so it's incomplete, ISP's not able to deliver what the law wants it to deliver, and I think we all realize that there are may be some adjustments that need to be made and support for the modernization of law enforcement systems at the local level."

Pritzker, however, did not identify a specific legislative solution to the problem.

In its annual mandated report, the state police said the agency "will continue to partner with external Illinois law enforcement agencies in establishing a collaborative strategy to identify and implement the most efficient and comprehensive method of mandated data collection."

But, again, no specific action was identified and it does not appear to be a legislative priority for the agency in the spring legislative session.

An omnibus bill addressing several state police functions is working through the state legislature this spring and it includes changes to the Gun Trafficking Information Act. But they are mostly technical or clarifying in nature.

One change would clarify that the agency does not have to share Federal Firearm License information with the public. The state law currently mandates it but ISP is prohibited from sharing the information by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Another would require local law enforcement to report firearms-related incidents that take place at school. School districts are currently required to report such incidents to both state and local law enforcement, which can lead to double-reporting of data.

The legislation passed the Illinois House with no opposition earlier this month and is now awaits consideration in the Illinois Senate.

State police officials said the bill will be amended to strike a line that said that the agency would be required to make information publicly available about gun crimes that "are reported to and investigated by the Illinois State Police."

Though the bill as it was passed did not eliminate the requirement that gun crime data from local law enforcement agencies be collected, the language created enough ambiguity that the agency plans to run an amendment that does not include it.

But the legislation does not include comprehensive fixes that would address gaps in reporting gun data.

Agency officials say it is not that simple, citing "red tape" procurement issues in securing a data reporting vendor that would be able to handle every law enforcement agency in the state. There is no single data repository for every single piece of information mandated in the report.

Gun control has been a major legislative priority for Pritzker and Democrats in the state legislature. One of the first laws Pritzker signed upon taking office requires gun dealers to certify their federal license with the Illinois State Police.

The first law he signed at the start of his second term was the state's semiautomatic weapons ban. Illinois is the ninth state in the country to enact such a ban. It is currently being challenged in state and federal court.

If the semiautomatic weapons ban is upheld, state police will be charged with maintaining a registry of serial numbers for assault-style weapons grandfathered under the law while providing statewide coordination and strategy pertaining to firearm-related intelligence, firearms trafficking interdiction and investigations.

READ THE ILLINOIS STATE POLICE REPORT

Cities with the fastest 'time-to-crime' rates for firearms Cities with the fastest 'time-to-crime' rates for firearms #40. New York City #39. Baltimore #38. San Jose, California #37. San Diego #36. Los Angeles #35. San Bernardino, California #34. Jacksonville, Florida #33. Tampa, Florida #32. Chattanooga, Tennessee #31. Wichita, Kansas #30. Tulsa, Oklahoma #29. Winston-Salem, North Carolina #28. New Orleans #27. Orlando, Florida #26. Chicago #25. Dayton, Ohio #24. Cincinnati #23. Miami #22. Indianapolis #21. Charlotte, North Carolina #20. Baton Rouge, Louisiana #19. Louisville, Kentucky #18. Las Vegas #17. Columbus, Ohio #16. Dallas #15. San Antonio #14. Philadelphia #13. Houston #12. Cleveland #11. Huntsville, Alabama #10. Mobile, Alabama #9. Milwaukee #8. Atlanta #7. Shreveport, Louisiana #6. Memphis, Tennessee #5. St. Louis #4. Phoenix #3. Columbia, South Carolina #2. Detroit #1. Richmond, Virginia