Pritzker, Bailey offer starkly contrasting visions in heated Normal debate

NORMAL — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, sparred Thursday in their first of two in-person debates ahead of the November election, offering voters starkly contrasting figures — a Chicago billionaire versus a downstate farmer — and visions for the future of the state.

The candidates, debating for just under an hour in front of a packed auditorium on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal, largely stuck to campaign talking points.

But it was contentious, with Pritzker and Bailey clashing over everything from the merits of the sweeping criminal justice reform law the former signed last year to some of the culture wars that emerged during pandemic-induced shutdowns of schools and businesses, which animated conservative voters and helped propel Bailey's rise as a leading figure in the state.

The candidates could not even agree on a same set of facts. Bailey challenged Pritzker's claims of balancing the state's budget, saying he shorted the state's pension system and pointing out that the state borrowed $3.2 billion from the federal government to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state's unfunded pension liability, though still the worst in the nation, has dropped during Pritzker's term. And though the state borrowed federal funds during the pandemic, it quickly repaid the loan using better-than-expected revenues post-pandemic.

"Well, over and over again, you've heard Darren Bailey lie just for the last 10 minutes in this debate," Pritzker said. "And I have to say that he's following in the footsteps of the person he begged for an endorsement from, and that's Donald Trump. The truth is that we need a governor who actually stands up for the truth."

It was the only mention of the former president, who gave Bailey a boost ahead of the Republican primary in June but is seen by many political observers as a liability in a general election given the state's Democratic lean.

The Thursday debate presented Bailey with perhaps his best opportunity to reframe the narrative of the campaign with less than five weeks until Election Day.

Since the primary election in late June, Pritzker has largely set the terms of engagement. The self-funding billionaire used his unlimited sums of campaign cash to bury Bailey with a barrage of negative advertisements highlighting the downstate farmer's conservative positions on issues like abortion and guns.

Bailey appeared to attempt putting Pritzker on the spot halfway through the night. After briefly starting to answer a question about whether he would support legislation to arm all teachers with guns, Bailey pivoted to a non-sequitur about speculation that Pritzker may run for president in 2024.

"I want to commit to you that when I get elected as governor, I'm going to serve all four years of my term," Bailey said. "I promise you I will not be ready for another elected office."

Bailey said he signed a pledge to serve his full term if elected, pulled it out on stage and offered for the governor to sign it as well. The governor did not, but was then asked about a possible future presidential run.

"I intend to serve four years more as governor if reelected," Pritzker said. "And I intend to support the president — he's running for reelection."

Throughout the campaign, Bailey has also been bogged down by self-inflicted errors, such as encouraging supporters to "move on" and celebrate the Fourth of July in a social media video just hours after the mass shooting in Highland Park that left seven people dead.

The GOP nominee has also had to answer for remarks made in several of his videos posted to Facebook, including one where he said the amount of lives lost in the Holocaust "doesn’t even compare" to those lost to abortion.

Bailey has said that there are Jewish leaders who agree with his statement. But when debate moderators asked him to name those leaders, he declined.

Still, Pritzker has had to grapple with national headwinds facing Democrats. The party in power traditionally faces challenges in midterm elections. And those typical cyclical challenges have been exacerbated by low approval ratings for President Joe Biden and high inflation.

Pritzker was asked, among other things, if he would consider rolling back the state's gas tax. In 2019, Pritzker signed legislation doubling the state's gas tax and tying annual increases to the consumer price index. The increase helped fund the state's $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital construction program.

Though Pritzker and state lawmakers suspended this year's inflationary increase through the end of the year, the higher rate continues to be in place.

Pritzker did not answer directly, but said that "if we keep balancing the budget, if we keep doing it, we can make tax cuts permanent."

When asked if he pledged not to raise taxes in a second term, Pritzker reiterated a version of that same answer.

The governor did say he would not attempt to pursue another constitutional amendment to change the state's income tax from its current flax structure to a graduated structure. Voters rejected the concept in a 2020 ballot measure.

Bailey, on the other hand, was vague when asked how he would cut state spending without severely affecting social services or education funding. Any reduction in the latter could lead to increases in local property tax rates.

Bailey, a former school board member, said he would rely on "zero-based budgeting," which essentially means starting from scratch each new fiscal year as a means of ensuring every expense is justified. It's been a common talking point for the downstate farmer when asked budget-related questions.

On some of the topics that have defined the campaign, such as crime and abortion, the candidates largely stuck to script.

Pritzker defended the SAFE-T Act, the criminal justice reform law that, among other provisions, will end cash bail starting Jan. 1. He acknowledged that some changes to the legislation are needed. However, when pressed repeatedly to provide specific examples, he declined, simply saying that "there are clarifications that can be made."

Bailey said he is in favor of the law's full repeal.

"Gov. Pritzker could have proposed bail reform for nonviolent criminals," Bailey said. "I would have supported that. But he didn't. Instead, he signed a bill that attached a revolving door to every jail in the state of Illinois. And friends, we're going to the exact same problem across the state that Chicago is experiencing after Jan. 1."

On abortion, Pritzker vowed to protect access for women. And while Bailey said he is anti-abortion, he conceded that "nothing's going to change when I'm governor," perhaps signaling resignation to continued Democratic control of the General Assembly.

"Those issues are dividing us," Bailey said. "My focus is going to be crime, taxes and education."

Though Bailey has attempted to play down the abortion issue, he has not moderated his positions like most other Republican gubernatorial nominees have done in the past.

Bailey was easily the most high-profile opponent of Pritzker's pandemic emergency orders, and he continued on Thursday to criticize the shutdowns of businesses and schools.

He also said he would fire the entire Illinois State Board of Education while ensuring that schools remained open. He pledged to get "rid of Critical Race Theory" and "egregious gender curriculum," both heavily politicized topics that have arisen at school board meetings across the country.

"One size fits all ... what's good for some of the larger parts that aren't good for all parts of the state," Bailey said. "Let local government decide what they think is best for their communities."

Pritzker, once again, defended his pandemic response.

"You can't have your livelihood if you don't have your life," Pritzker said. "And that's why I followed the science. And by the way, we succeeded — we have the one of the highest vaccination rates in the Midwest, one of the lowest mortality rates in the Midwest."

When asked why the state still has a disaster declaration on the books despite being fully reopened, Pritzker said it is in line with the federal disaster declaration and allows the state to tap into Medicaid funds.

Both candidates were asked about Amendment One, also known as the "Workers Rights Amendment," which would enshrine the right to organize and collectively bargain into the state constitution.

Pritzker has been firmly in favor of it while Bailey signaled opposition, noting that an amendment is not needed when workers already have many of the same rights currently.

"My message is this: Unions, stay in your lane and everything will be fine," Bailey said. "Leave mom-and-pop and private business alone."

The line earned groans from the audience and perhaps represents a thorny subject for Bailey as unions have broad support across the state, even among many downstate residents likely to vote for him.

The debate ended in a light-hearted way. Asked by an Illinois State baseball player about their hypothetical "walk up" songs, Bailey named "Hard Workin' Man" by country duo Brooks & Dunn. Though Pritzker did not answer right away, he said in a post-debate press conference that his was "Go Big or Go Home" by American Authors.

Bailey did not take questions after the event. A spokesman, Joe DeBose, appeared briefly and told reporters, "I'm just here to tell you that we won and winners don't need spin."