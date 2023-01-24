 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pritzker announces $114 million for downstate transit projects

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday announced downstate transit funding through Rebuild Illinois.

DECATUR — With a soon-to-be refurbished bus barn as the setting and a hybrid trolley as a backdrop, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday nearly $114 million in grant funds for downstate transit providers. 

The funds, to be doled out across 44 different projects, are the latest tranche in downstate public transportation funds provided through the state's Rebuild Illinois capital construction program. So far, more than $337 million has been awarded via the competitive grants to downstate transit. 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker answers questions after announcing nearly $114 million in grant funds for downstate transit providers through Rebuild Illinois at Decatur Public Transit System on Tuesday.

"These are the kinds of investments that have a direct impact on the people of this community and help attract new families and new companies to Illinois," Pritzker said during a stop in Decatur. "Once this bus barn is complete, this very room that we're standing in will have new life."

Decatur received three grants totaling $5.89 million, which will largely go towards an overhaul of the city's transit facilities, which will include the installation of rooftop solar panels and retrofitting in anticipation of the transition to a fully electric fleet of buses by 2035. 

With the latest infusion, more than $27 million in local, state and federal dollars have been committed to the project

The Decatur City Council voted last year to $785,000 in federal grant funds for the purchase of two new hybrid trolleys for the downtown route, which shuttles around the central business district every 15 minutes from early morning until 6:15 p.m. six days a week.

Though only two of the city's fixed-route buses are currently hybrids, there are plans to replace four older diesel-powered buses with hybrids in 2023. The plan after that is to replace diesel-powered buses with electric buses four at a time every two years starting in 2025.

Several other downstate communities benefitted from the latest round of state funding. 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker talks with local leaders during a stop Tuesday in Decatur, where he spoke about funding for 44 different transportation projects through the Rebuild Illinois program. 

The Bloomington-Normal Public Transit System, known as Connect Transit, received two grants worth $9.6 million. Of that, $1.6 million will go towards the purchase of electric microtransit vehicles and $8 million is earmarked for the construction of a maintenance, storage and training facility. 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker poses for photos after a news conference in Decatur on Tuesday. 

Coles County was awarded $70,000 to build passenger shelters at fixed bus routes. 

The Rock Island County Metro Mass Transit District, known as MetroLINK, was awarded four grants worth $10.35 million, which will be used towards purchasing six zero-emission buses, electric car chargers, and an expansion of the system's operations and maintenance center.

A full list of grant recipients can be found on the Illinois Department of Transportation's website. 

State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, speaks after the announcement of grant funding for downstate transportation projects Tuesday in Decatur. 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes questions from reporters Tuesday in Decatur after announcing grant funding for downstate transit providers. 

Contact Brenden Moore at brenden.moore@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter: @brendenmoore13

