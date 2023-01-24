Pritzker announces $114 million for downstate transit projects

DECATUR — With a soon-to-be refurbished bus barn as the setting and a hybrid trolley as a backdrop, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday nearly $114 million in grant funds for downstate transit providers.
The funds, to be doled out across 44 different projects, are the latest tranche in downstate public transportation funds provided through the state's Rebuild Illinois capital construction program. So far, more than $337 million has been awarded via the competitive grants to downstate transit.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker answers questions after announcing nearly $114 million in grant funds for downstate transit providers through Rebuild Illinois at Decatur Public Transit System on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
"These are the kinds of investments that have a direct impact on the people of this community and help attract new families and new companies to Illinois," Pritzker said during a stop in Decatur. "Once this bus barn is complete, this very room that we're standing in will have new life."
Decatur received three grants totaling $5.89 million, which will largely go towards an overhaul of the city's transit facilities, which will include the installation of rooftop solar panels and retrofitting in anticipation of the transition to a fully electric fleet of buses by 2035.
The Decatur City Council voted last year to $785,000 in federal grant funds for the purchase of two new hybrid trolleys for the downtown route, which shuttles around the central business district every 15 minutes from early morning until 6:15 p.m. six days a week.
Though only two of the city's fixed-route buses are currently hybrids, there are plans to replace four older diesel-powered buses with hybrids in 2023. The plan after that is to replace diesel-powered buses with electric buses four at a time every two years starting in 2025.
Several other downstate communities benefitted from the latest round of state funding.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker talks with local leaders during a stop Tuesday in Decatur, where he spoke about funding for 44 different transportation projects through the Rebuild Illinois program.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Bloomington-Normal Public Transit System, known as Connect Transit, received two grants worth $9.6 million. Of that, $1.6 million will go towards the purchase of electric microtransit vehicles and $8 million is earmarked for the construction of a maintenance, storage and training facility.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker poses for photos after a news conference in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Coles County was awarded $70,000 to build passenger shelters at fixed bus routes.
The Rock Island County Metro Mass Transit District, known as MetroLINK, was awarded four grants worth $10.35 million, which will be used towards purchasing six zero-emission buses, electric car chargers, and an expansion of the system's operations and maintenance center.
A full list of grant recipients can be found on the Illinois Department of Transportation's website.
State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, speaks after the announcement of grant funding for downstate transportation projects Tuesday in Decatur.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes questions from reporters Tuesday in Decatur after announcing grant funding for downstate transit providers.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
States With the Most Alternative Fueling Stations
In just a matter of years, electric vehicles have emerged as the clear future of the automotive industry.
In 2008, the nascent car manufacturer Tesla released its first Roadster models, targeting sales of
100 units per month. Over the ensuing years, Tesla grew into one of the largest companies in the world by market capitalization and today leads the global market for EVs, selling nearly 1 million units per year. While Tesla remains the top choice for buyers in the EV market, the company’s success has also paved the way for other electric vehicle startups like Rivian.
More established automakers have also ventured into the EV market in recent years. The launch of the Nissan Leaf in 2010 was an initial foray for established manufacturers into electric vehicles, and other large automakers have added EVs and hybrids to their lineup over time. Some are going even further: General Motors, Toyota, and Volkswagen are among the large manufacturers who have
announced plans to go all-electric and eventually stop selling gas-powered vehicles altogether.
A
combination of factors explain EVs’ growing success. The technology behind electric vehicles has improved, as batteries now provide longer range on a charge. Consumer interest has increased, with buyers viewing EVs as a way to reduce their environmental impact and potentially save on fuel costs. In the European Union and U.S. states like New York and California, policymakers have moved to limit the sale of combustion vehicles and incentivize EV purchases for consumers as a part of larger efforts to reduce carbon emissions.
Despite these trends, barriers remain to an all-EV future in the U.S. Chief among them is the development of a nationwide charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.
The number of EV charging stations in the US has increased sharply over the past decade
While EV owners frequently charge their vehicles at home, widespread availability of charging stations would allow people with EVs to travel greater distances more easily. Already over the last decade, the number of EV chargers in the U.S. has increased from less than 500 to more than 115,000. These numbers are poised to rise even faster in the near future. The
Bipartisan Infrastructure Law enacted in 2021 will invest $7.5 billion in a national network of electric vehicle charging stations, with a goal of building 500,000 chargers by 2030.
Only about 20 percent of chargers are fast chargers
More electric vehicle chargers will not be sufficient by themselves to increase adoption of electric vehicles. The U.S. must also add the right kinds of chargers to the mix, since different kinds of chargers replenish vehicles’ batteries at vastly
different rates. Nearly four in five chargers in the U.S. currently are Level 2 chargers, which add approximately 25 miles of range per hour of charging. This rate is acceptable for charging near home or at the office, but it is too slow for anyone taking a longer trip. In contrast, the fastest chargers, DC Fast, add 100 to 200 miles of range per 30 minutes of charging—but this category only represents 21.1% of all chargers nationally.
Roughly one third of the EV chargers in the US are in California
The U.S. electric charging infrastructure must also be distributed more evenly to encourage widespread adoption of electric vehicles. One state, California, currently far outpaces the rest of the country in the availability of chargers. California is home to 41,225 electric vehicle chargers, which amounts to approximately one-third of the nation’s total. As the birthplace of Tesla and one of the country’s most environmentally progressive states, California’s robust charging infrastructure is unsurprising. Nonetheless, other states lag far behind on this measure: second-place New York has less than one-fifth the number of EV chargers as California.
When adjusting for size, however, California falls to second on the list of states with the most chargers. Instead, Vermont—a smaller state with a strong environmentalist streak—stands out as the location with the most electric vehicle charging ports per capita.
The data used in this study is from the U.S. Department of Energy. To determine the states with the most alternative fueling stations, researchers at
CoPilot calculated the number of electric vehicle charging ports per capita. In the event of a tie, the state with the greater total number of electric vehicle charging ports was ranked higher. The data includes charging ports at both public and private stations.
Here are the states with the most alternative fuel stations.
15. Virginia
EV chargers per 100k residents: 38.4 Total EV chargers: 3,301 Level 1 chargers: 247 Level 2 chargers: 2,296 DC fast chargers: 758
14. New York
EV chargers per 100k residents: 39.4 Total EV chargers: 7,621 Level 1 chargers: 42 Level 2 chargers: 6,733 DC fast chargers: 846
13. Connecticut
EV chargers per 100k residents: 40.2 Total EV chargers: 1,430 Level 1 chargers: 76 Level 2 chargers: 1,040 DC fast chargers: 312
12. Nevada
EV chargers per 100k residents: 43.1 Total EV chargers: 1,353 Level 1 chargers: 16 Level 2 chargers: 993 DC fast chargers: 344
11. Maine
EV chargers per 100k residents: 46.6 Total EV chargers: 629 Level 1 chargers: 24 Level 2 chargers: 470 DC fast chargers: 135
10. Washington
EV chargers per 100k residents: 56.3 Total EV chargers: 4,328 Level 1 chargers: 218 Level 2 chargers: 3,394 DC fast chargers: 716
9. Maryland
EV chargers per 100k residents: 56.4 Total EV chargers: 3,416 Level 1 chargers: 47 Level 2 chargers: 2,785 DC fast chargers: 584
8. Oregon
EV chargers per 100k residents: 57.5 Total EV chargers: 2,439 Level 1 chargers: 88 Level 2 chargers: 1,917 DC fast chargers: 434
7. Hawaii
EV chargers per 100k residents: 59.2 Total EV chargers: 833 Level 1 chargers: 30 Level 2 chargers: 724 DC fast chargers: 79
6. Rhode Island
EV chargers per 100k residents: 59.4 Total EV chargers: 628 Level 1 chargers: 82 Level 2 chargers: 509 DC fast chargers: 37
5. Utah
EV chargers per 100k residents: 60.9 Total EV chargers: 1,978 Level 1 chargers: 17 Level 2 chargers: 1,722 DC fast chargers: 239
4. Colorado
EV chargers per 100k residents: 68.5 Total EV chargers: 3,978 Level 1 chargers: 89 Level 2 chargers: 3,307 DC fast chargers: 582
3. Massachusetts
EV chargers per 100k residents: 70.7 Total EV chargers: 4,871 Level 1 chargers: 74 Level 2 chargers: 4,369 DC fast chargers: 428
2. California
EV chargers per 100k residents: 104.7 Total EV chargers: 41,225 Level 1 chargers: 676 Level 2 chargers: 33,690 DC fast chargers: 6,817
1. Vermont
EV chargers per 100k residents: 139.7 Total EV chargers: 871 Level 1 chargers: 71 Level 2 chargers: 725 DC fast chargers: 75
