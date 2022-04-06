Primary problems: Darren Bailey, Richard Irvin spar over GOP voting records

SPRINGFIELD — Even as state lawmakers gather in the Capitol for the final week of an abbreviated spring legislative session, primary election season continues at full steam with two Republican candidates for governor trading barbs over their primary voting records.

This time, it was the campaign of Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, a favorite of the state's Republican political establishment, attacking state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, a favorite of the conservative grassroots, for voting in the 2008 Democratic primary election.

The mailer from Irvin's campaign leads with the big headline "Bailey breaks with Trump" and features a picture of him next to pictures of former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden.

It goes onto say that Bailey "voted Obama into office in 2008" and then quotes Bailey as saying that "I might have voted for Biden" that year.

It then goes on to read "Reject Obama-Biden Republican Darren Bailey."

It's quite a piece of political literature.

Bailey, for what it's worth, said that he pulled a Democratic ballot that year in an effort to thwart the potential nomination of Hillary Clinton. It was part of an effort spearheaded by conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh known as "Operation Chaos."

The Irvin campaign dismissed this explanation, with spokeswoman Eleni Demertzis saying that "the facts show he never could have been a part of any 'Operation Chaos' since that took place a month after the Illinois primary."

Bailey spokesman Joe DeBose, however, said that Bailey did indeed participate "in Operation Chaos with thousands of Republicans, which Rush Limbaugh started talking about in 2007" even if it was not an "official" operation until after the Illinois primary.

"No one seriously following this race questions whether or not Darren Bailey, who was a Trump Delegate to the Republican National Convention, supported President Trump, that’s well documented,” DeBose said.

According to records from the Clay County Clerk's office, Bailey has pulled a Republican ballot in every other partisan primary he's participated in since 1989.

The move to attack Bailey's Republican credentials comes in response to attacks the candidate has levied against Irvin over his own record.

Irvin, according to records from the Kane County Clerk's office, pulled a Democratic ballot in 2014, 2016 and 2020 as well as in local primary elections in 2017 and 2021. He voted Republican in the 2018 primary.

Irvin has also not answered directly whether or not he voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020.

Bailey and the other Republican candidates for governor, including businessman Gary Rabine, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan, have used this record to accuse Irvin of not being conservative enough to be the Republican nominee.

It's a popular line of attack and one of the few that might be able to break through. Irvin, with the funding of billionaire Ken Griffin, has blanketed the airwaves with advertisements that the other GOP candidates, at least at this point, simply can't match.

Through those ads, Irvin's campaign has been able to define him as a tough-on-crime prosecutor who supports law enforcement — a good message to have in a Republican primary.

But in an era where political purity tests are paramount in a partisan primary, the issue of which side you are on and have been on will inevitably keep coming up.

And it isn't just Irvin's Republican opponents — the Democratic Governors Association is now running ads highlighting Irvin's record as a defense attorney.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, asked Tuesday about the DGA's meddling in the GOP primary on his behalf, said it was fair game.

"I think it’s important that Democrats be involved in telling the truth out there," Pritzker said. "And when it comes to what the DGA is doing here in Illinois, they’re simply telling the truth, which is more than the Irvin campaign can say. So they’re getting the word out about what the truth is about his record."

Fair enough. All candidates will have to answer for the entirety of their records. With less than three months until the primary election, there is no doubt that all the gubernatorial candidates will continue to be scrutinized.

However, if a Republican candidate for governor says that he is a Republican, it is probably fair to take him at his word.

For one, people's opinions can change with time. Heck, Ronald Reagan was once a Democrat before becoming the revered GOP icon he is today.

But even more importantly, the belief that participating in a partisan primary outs a person's political affiliation shows a fundamental misunderstanding of the state's primary process.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Illinois' primary elections are "partially open." Voters are not required to register with a party to participate in a partisan primary, but they must publicly choose which ballot they wish to take.

So basically, it is not uncommon for Republican voters to pull a Democratic primary ballot and vice-versa depending on the year.

In 2014, for example, many Democrats pulled Republican ballots to vote in the competitive governor and U.S. Senate primaries since incumbent Democratic Gov. Pat Quinn and Sen. Dick Durbin faced nominal or no opposition in their primaries.

Many Republicans in Chicago and Cook County pull Democratic primary ballots simply because that election is paramount to the general election due to the area's Democratic lean.

Undoubtedly, it is a fair question to ask candidates who they supported in those elections as well as in the general elections that followed.

But the simple act of voting in a partisan primary is less revealing than it appears on its face.

Bailey started the attacks by accusing Irvin of being a Democrat. But Irvin has responded in kind with the mailer, which is misleading though not outside the bounds of typical negative campaign literature.

It's not likely that these lines of attacks will cease, but it's worth knowing that there are much better ways of determining a candidate's true conservative credentials.

