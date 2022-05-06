 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story topical

President Joe Biden coming to Chicago to address electrical workers’ union

  • 0
US-NEWS-PRESIDENT-JOE-BIDEN-COMING-CHICAGO-1-TB.jpg

President Joe Biden speaks about the importance of work place COVID-19 vaccines at Clayco, on Oct. 7, 2021, in Elk Grove Village.

 Stacey Wescott, Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — President Joe Biden will travel to Chicago on Wednesday to attend the 40th convention of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the White House announced Thursday.

Biden’s visit will be his first to the Chicago area since October, when he toured a construction site in Elk Grove Village in an event aimed at touting his orders for large businesses to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly tests.

The Supreme Court in January blocked Biden’s order from taking effect but allowed such a mandate for health care workers employed at facilities that receive federal funds.

Since his last visit, members of Biden’s Cabinet have visited the Chicago area with regularity in an effort to promote the Democratic president’s agenda, including a bipartisan infrastructure package that will benefit area highways and transit.

The effort to tout administration successes has ramped up in recent weeks amid the prospect of economic headwinds due to inflation and the potential for Republicans to regain the U.S. House in the November midterm elections.

Only a day ago, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in the area, including attending a ribbon-cutting at a new transit hub in Joliet, for Amtrak and Metra train service and Pace bus service.

No further details about Biden’s visit were released by the White House.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Audit: Urgent response lacking in outbreak at LaSalle Veterans' Home

Audit: Urgent response lacking in outbreak at LaSalle Veterans' Home

Sluggishness, poor compliance with existing rules and little help from state public health officials crippled the response by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration to a November 2020 COVID-19 outbreak at a northern Illinois veterans home that claimed 36 lives, according to a state audit released Thursday.

Watch Now: Related Video

White holes are probably even weirder than black holes! Science explains why

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News