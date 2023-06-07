President Joe Biden will visit Chicago on June 28, traveling to the city he backed to host his renomination for office at the Democratic National Convention next year, the White House announced Tuesday.
No additional details on the presidential visit were provided, but Politico previously reported Biden was looking to hold major reelection fundraising events before the close of the month, which also is the end of the second quarter federal fundraising period.
President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on June 5.
SUSAN WALSH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Billionaire Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, while expressing future presidential interest, has fully endorsed Biden’s reelection and was key in lobbying heavily for Chicago to win the sweepstakes for hosting the Democratic presidential nominating convention. It will be the first time Chicago will host a political convention since 1996. Pritzker also promised the event would be debt free for the Democratic National Committee.
In addition to Pritzker’s wealth and longtime activities as a major national Democratic fundraiser, the city has long served as an ATM for major political candidates for both parties despite the city and state’s overall Democratic leanings.
The White House also announced Biden will travel to the San Francisco area from June 19-23. California has a sizable base of Democratic donors and San Francisco is the home area of current congresswoman and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
