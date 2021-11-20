 Skip to main content
Podcast: Inside the new debate on Illinois' legislative maps

The Better Government Association's Bryan Zarou and University of Illinois political science professor Brian Gaines talk with Peter Hancock about the redistricting process in Illinois and the upcoming oral arguments in three federal lawsuits challenging the new legislative maps.

