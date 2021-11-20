The Better Government Association's Bryan Zarou and University of Illinois political science professor Brian Gaines talk with Peter Hancock about the redistricting process in Illinois and the upcoming oral arguments in three federal lawsuits challenging the new legislative maps.
Podcast: Inside the new debate on Illinois' legislative maps
