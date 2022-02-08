Pete Buttigieg to visit Bloomington-Normal area

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit the Bloomington-Normal area on Saturday, his office said Tuesday.

The visit, for which timing and location were not yet announced, is meant to highlight work that the transportation department is doing to make electric vehicles accessible to more Americans.

Those measures include launching a new Rural EV Toolkit and announcing infrastructure funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will benefit Illinois, the department said.

The Biden administration released its EV charging action plan Dec. 13, outlining the steps federal agencies are taking to boost infrastructure, manufacturing and consumer adoption.

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, signed into law in November, includes $5 billion in funding for states and a $2.5 billion competitive grant program for rural and disadvantaged communities to put the U.S. “on the path” to a national network of 500,000 charging stations.

The Chicago Tribune contributed.

