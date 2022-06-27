On eve of primary, Davis feels 'great' about chances against Trump-backed Miller

SPRINGFIELD — On the eve of Illinois' primary election, Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, addressing reporters in the state's capital city, touted several policy achievements during his five terms in Congress.

They included shepherding former President Donald Trump's signature tax cuts legislation through Congress and pushing a provision in the first COVID-19 relief package that allows companies to pay down their employees' student loans tax-free up to $5,250 per year.

"I told you I was going to go push good, conservative policies and turn them into laws," Davis said, surrounded by various elected officials at Sangamon County GOP headquarters. "I've got a great record of doing that. And I would urge anyone to look at my record versus my opponent's during her time in Congress."

Indeed, Davis' legislative record is much longer than that of his opponent, Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, a far-right freshman firebrand who eschews bipartisanship in the name of the "America First" agenda of former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed her.

But does Davis' record of legislating matter in a blood-red district that voted for Trump with more than 68% of the vote in 2020?

"I think it matters, but you know what? We'll find out tomorrow," Davis said.

The incumbent-versus-incumbent showdown in the Central Illinois-based 15th Congressional District is going down to the wire as Miller seeks to ride Trump's endorsement to victory and Davis relies on his superior political organization to eke out another close win.

It could go either way. Polling released last week showed Davis with a slight lead, but that was before Trump's Saturday rally near Quincy in support of Miller. In that same poll, more voters chose Miller once they were told she is backed by Trump.

Davis has been in close races before, winning his first race in 2012 by just over 1,000 votes against Democrat David Gill. He also survived a serious challenge from Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan in 2018, winning by more than 2,000 votes.

But, after being targeted by Democrats for years in the swingy 13th Congressional District, Davis was mapped into the new 15th, a far more conservative district where the only danger of losing an election as a Republican is in the primary.

The irony was not lost on Davis, who has been labeled "RINO Rodney" by Miller. The acronym stands for "Republican in Name Only."

"I go from being told by Nancy Pelosi that I'm too conservative, I'm too evil of a Republican, to now having others label me as not Republican enough," Davis said. "Well, you know what? I'm a proud Republican. I'm a proud conservative. I will always stick by our core values and principles..."

Davis voted with Trump 89% of the time during his time office and served as a co-chair of the former president's 2020 re-election campaign. However, he also voted to certify President Joe Biden's electoral college victory in 2020.

Davis sidestepped Trump's support of Miller, saying he's proud of the work he did with the former president while pointing to the fact that Trump did not actually utter a negative word about him during his one-hour speech on Saturday.

Instead, Davis criticized Miller for what he described as "a pattern of bad behavior." This, he said, includes association with a campaign volunteer who drove her around to campaign events who was convicted of luring a child for sex in 2005.

And it also includes her comment from Saturday calling the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade "a victory for white life." Miller's campaign later said that she misspoke and meant to say "a victory for right to life."

Still, asked directly if he thought Miller was racist, Davis did not give a direct answer.

"You'd have to ask her," he said. "I'm not one to throw judgments out there like it. I've been called names in my time in Congress. But the pattern of bad behavior needs to be addressed."

Despite the Trump factor, Davis said he feels "great" about the outcome tomorrow.

As people gathered near Quincy to see Trump and Miller Saturday, Davis was more than 100 miles away in Springfield hitting the pavement. He liked what he heard.

"Every single door we knocked on for three-and-a-half hours plus ... was a positive 'yes, we're voting for you,'" Davis said. "Those are the intangible things that a ground game and having the volunteers and having the people in your organization that are doing that daily that makes you win close races. We feel great about our chances tomorrow."

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Davis will watch results with his family in Taylorville that evening while Miller plans to watch returns from a hotel in Quincy.

Contact Brenden Moore at 217-421-7984. Follow him on Twitter: @brendenmoore13

