Omnibus bill sends billions to Illinois in areas of science and energy

SPRINGFIELD — The $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill that is headed to President Joe Biden's desk pours billions into Illinois in the areas of energy and science, according to a breakdown of appropriations listed by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin.

Chief among the allocations are these:

Fermilab, DuPage County

$1.078 billion for the Office of Science's High Energy Physics Program, which funds 90% of operations at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory.

Fermilab gets $176 million for its long baseline neutrino facility, $90 million for a proton improvement plan and $10.25 million for the construction of an integrated engineering research center.

Argonne National Laboratory, DuPage County

$2.3 billion for the Office of Science's Basic Energy Services, which funds 40% of Argonne's operations.

Within that amount, $101 million is provided for the photon source upgrade and $160 million for its leadership computing facility.

Also: Exascale Computing gets $129 million to deliver applications and software to three computing systems, including one at Argonne.

Great Lakes

$500,000 to begin a comprehensive study of the Great Lakes and another $500,000 to reevaluate the Chicago shoreline for areas affected by climate change.

Another $348 million supports an inter-agency program addressing invasive species and pollution.

$79 million to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's coastal restoration grants, which includes the Great Lakes.

Bee research

$1 million for mapping the bee genome, research which is being done at the Peoria Ag Lab in conjunction with the University of Illinois.

Other water projects

$6.025 million for sewer projects in Madison and St. Clair counties.

$250 million for restoration of Fox River.

$1.525 million for restoration of Upper Des Plaines River.

$45 million to modernize Illinois locks and dams.

$4.9 million in design funding for the Asian Carp/Brandon Road Project in Joliet.

$33 million for restoration of Quincy Bay on the Upper Mississippi River.

Other science spending

Indirectly, Illinois will benefit by federal funding of the Department of Energy's Office of Science, a project to develop large-scale supercritical carbon dioxide power conversion, the Army Corps of Engineers, innovation and workforce training in science and technical fields through the National Science Foundation, training for workers dislocated by automation, and the development of products and services for the fields of agriculture, transportation and energy affected by climate change.

Veterans and military

Illinois State Veterans Homes will receive support through the $50 million state home construction grants.

$1.8 billion for C-130J aircraft for the Air National Guard, which supports bases such as the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria.

$10 million for SATCOM upgrades for two aircraft at Scott Air Force Base.

More than $200 million to benefit national arsenals, including the Rock Island Arsenal.

