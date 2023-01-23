No 'SUKIT' for you: Illinois' rejected vanity plates

SPRINGFIELD —Who doesn't enjoy a clever license plate? It stands out among the random, alpha-numerical system of stamped badges, unique as the vehicle itself.

What's not to love about a sports car with a plate reading ZOOMM or an old truck with BACN LVR?

Some people, though, who clearly love toilet humor, won't make the cut, according to Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

Giannoulias' office on Monday revealed some of the rejected vanity and personalized plates from 2022 in a press release that began: "There will be no PEEPEE, SUKIT or DUCKYOU for Illinois drivers."

Last year, 54,236 Illinoisans requested vanity and personalized plates, and 383 were rejected "due to their tawdry, lewd or offensive nature or because they were difficult to read," the office said.

Other rejected submissions: GOTPOOP, HAIILNO, WMWWWMW, BITEU, COKAIN, SUCKER and KISSASH.

"We love the creativity and pride Illinoisans take in choosing their personalized license plates," Giannoulias, who took office earlier this month, said in a statement. "Most plate requests are approved, but a small percentage fail to meet the standards of good taste and decency and are rejected because they violate the state’s vehicle code."

What's the difference between the two kinds of license plates? Vanity plates contain all letters, while personalized plates contain a combination of letters and numbers requested by the vehicle owner. Vanity plates cost $245 initially and $164 to renew, while personalized plates cost $198 and $158 to renew.

All plate applications are reviewed by a "small panel" within the vehicle service's department, the office said. A list of more than 7,000 license plate combinations that have been deemed offensive or difficult to read is maintained by the office as well.

Overall, the secretary of state's office has issued a total of 922,147 vanity or personalized plates.

