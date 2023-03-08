SPRINGFIELD — When I lived in Chicago, not a day went by that I didn't see the city's iconic flag waving somewhere.

Whether it was hanging on the living room wall of a friend's apartment, on flagpoles outside the neat homes in the city's bungalow belt or outside the towering skyscrapers of the Loop, the flag, with its four six-pointed red stars sandwiched between two blue bars on a field of white, is a symbol of civic pride across the whole city and is recognized far beyond its borders.

"You can't walk down the street in Chicago on a summer day without coming across somebody with a Chicago flag tattoo or item of clothing," said statehouse lobbyist John Amdor. "It's (a) way to personalize your expression of the place that you call home."

This stands in stark contrast with the flag of the state of Illinois, which is not so easy on the eyes. Sure, it can be recognized, too. But that's almost entirely because the name of the state is literally emblazoned on it.

State Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, wants to change that, filing legislation that would create a commission to develop new flag designs and, ultimately, make a recommendation on whether the current flag should be replaced.

"If you live in Illinois, probably the last time you even thought about the state flag was when you were in junior high," Turner told me in an interview Tuesday morning. "And then the next time you thought about anything on state government was when you were a senior and you had to pass the Constitution test in order to graduate. And that was it."

"But this will kind of get people involved and have them take more interest in state government, hopefully, and get people energized about Illinois," she said.

The legislation has been appropriately numbered Senate Bill 1818, a nod to the year Illinois became a state. And perhaps it's just a coincidence, but the commission would have 21 members. Illinois was the 21st state admitted to the union.

But the state flag is a more recent phenomenon, first being adopted by the state legislature in 1915 at the behest of Ellen Park Lawrence, an Illinois member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The current flag features the state seal, which dates to 1868, on a white field. It depicts an eagle with a banner in its beak with the state motto, “State Sovereignty, National Union.” The bird is also carrying a shield in its talons, with 13 stars and strips representing the original colonies.

It also features the prairie with the sun rising over water in the background. The flag was amended in 1970 to include the state's name below the seal.

Hannah Higgins, a professor of art history at the University of Illinois at Chicago, said the adoption of state flags took off between the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition and World War I as a means of individual states carving out identities from the rest of the country. However, some states, particularly in the South, had flags predating the 20th century.

"If you think about the flag of the state of Texas, the Lone Star State has the Lone Star flag. Like, it makes sense," Higgins said. "The California flag with its weird bear, the California Republic, like it says something about how California sees itself. And I don't think that the Illinois state flag does that really at all."

Higgins said there is "nothing unique" about Illinois' flag, calling it "incredibly boring."

Vexillologists — people who study the history, symbolism and usage of flags — agree. In a 2001 poll of its members, the North American Vexillological Association ranked Illinois' flag 49th out of 72 U.S. state and Canadian provincial flags.

"I agree that it's time to at least address the question of a flag redesign, because it's so generic and nonspecific that when one looks at it, it doesn't particularly mean Illinois — which is why they had to, in 1970, put the word 'Illinois' on it," Higgins said. "That tells you that there's a problem with that design."

And it's not a problem that's gone unnoticed over the years.

Former state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, now president of the Illinois Railroad Association, has long been an advocate for changing the state flag.

Butler, who is known to wave all kinds of flags outside of his Springfield home, said he's in favor of "a clean flag that's easily recognizable."

"I think the current state flag has some attributes that I like, but also I think we can do something that's more iconic," Butler said. "And when you look at the states that you really recognize for the state flags — Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, South Carolina, Alaska — flags that are iconic and, largely, a lot of times, simple in their design."

Both Amdor and Butler say it doesn't have to be difficult. They have suggested replacing the current flag with the 1918 centennial flag.

Designed by the same person who designed Chicago's flag, the flag features a middle blue stripe on a field of white. There are 10 blue stars on each the upper and lower white bands — representing the northern and southern states at the time Illinois was admitted to the union — and a large white star on the middle blue stripe for the state itself.

Happy Illinois Statehood Day!

202 years ago today we became #21.



In honor of this birthday, how about a gift for our 13 million people?



Let's change our state flag to something more iconic than our state seal on white.



— Tim Butler (@TimButlerIL) December 3, 2020

If Turner's legislation passes, the commission would establish goals and guiding principles for the redesign and a process for submitting proposals.

It would also create a website to provide historical information about the flag and an online suggestion box so state residents can offer their ideas. Residents would also be able to vote on potential flag designs.

This would all be done in concert with a public awareness campaign.

By September 2024, the commission would need to select 10 flag designs and, finally, submit a report to the legislature by Dec. 3, 2024, offering a recommendation for a revised or new state flag.

The process is modeled loosely after Utah, which established a task force last year to explore a new state flag. After more than 7,000 flag designs were submitted and 44,000 comments received, the state settled on a redesign, which was approved by the legislature earlier this month and takes effect March 9 next year.

"I'm thinking that we can outdo Utah," Turner said.

Turner said she views the effort as "a great opportunity to get people throughout the state energized and involved in state government."

Amdor, a native of Nebraska, said that "as an adopted Illinoisan that kind of embraced the state with the zeal of a convert, I think a state flag is a really great vehicle for expression of state pride and our shared identity."

Butler said he would "love to get a flag where I see people flying it from porches all the time like they do when I go to other states."

There's a common thread here: a desire to stitch together a diverse state often defined and divided by regional differences. This is about more than just a flag. It's about what the flag represents.

"Illinois needs an infusion of pride," Butler said. "We'll never get away from our regionalism… The southern part of the state is farther south than Richmond, Virginia, the northern part of the state is farther north than Boston."

"But, at the end of the day, there's a lot of things to be proud of as Illinoisans," he said. "And I think that should be reflected in the flag and something that people want to take pride in."

I'm skeptical Illinoisans will ever share the same cohesive identity or pride that Texans or Californians have for their states.

But a little effort at generating civic pride never hurt anyone. And yes, count me among those who think the state's flag needs a glow-up.

License plate redesign?

Speaking of a redesign, I asked Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias earlier this week if one was in store anytime soon for the state's license plates.

The current plates, featuring red numbers and letters along with a blue-white background including half of President Abraham Lincoln's head and an outline of the Chicago skyline, a farm and the Illinois Capitol, has been in circulation since 2017.

The plates were met with less-than-stellar reviews when they were rolled out, with former Chicago Tribune architecture critic Blair Kamin labeling them "busy" and "banal" and an "'all things to all people' melange."

Well, they appear here to stay for the time being.

"I don't think that's the first thing on my priority list," Giannoulias said. "And I also have zero creative ability, so I'm the I'm the wrong guy to ask on what the new plate would look like."

Spokesman Henry Haupt later added the office is "reviewing the timeline for a new license plate design."

"The current license plate design was introduced in 2017 with an approximate 10-year replating period to follow before a new redesign would occur," Haupt said. "Any changes in the design would occur with input from law enforcement and the public."

