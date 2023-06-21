SPRINGFIELD — Legislation granting university police officers injured in the line of duty the same disability benefits as municipal police officers has been signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The law, sponsored by state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, sailed through the General Assembly with no opposition during the spring legislative session. It fixes a longstanding disparity between sworn university police officers and those who work for cities, counties and other entities.

Previously, university officers disabled in the line of duty only received 50% of their basic compensation instead of the 65% that all other officers in the state receive. The legislation equalizes the disability benefit at the higher rate.

“So literally in Charleston, there was an EIU officer who was injured last year, and they are getting less benefits than what the Charleston police officer would have gotten in the same situation,” Rose told the Lee Enterprises Springfield Bureau last month. “This is ridiculous. And so for me, I'm standing up for men and women in blue.”

The prior disparity can be explained in part by the difference in retirement systems — university cops are covered under the State Universities Retirement System while municipal cops are under the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund.

And law enforcement at colleges and universities developed gradually over time, often starting with a system of security guards before resembling the full-fledged police forces they are today. Even when they started taking on many of the same responsibilities as other cops, the disability benefits did not keep up — until now.

Rose said that “public university and community college sworn officers face the same life or death situations as municipal police, and they should be treated the same if they get hurt protecting our communities.”

The law took effect immediately upon being signed.

