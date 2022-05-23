New figures show Illinois’ population change was modest gain, but experts say warning signs remain

Brooke Landrum came to Chicago from Cincinnati in 2016 to attend Loyola University, and after graduation she decided to stay and settle into the bustling Lakeview neighborhood.
That put Landrum among the influx of newcomers who helped Illinois’ population grow by about 250,000 between 2010 and 2020, according to updated census figures released Thursday. The new estimate stands in contrast to the oft-expressed belief that the state is hemorrhaging people, and matches what Landrum, a 23-year-old market research analyst, has experienced on the North Side.
“I’m apartment hunting right now and all the decent ones get snapped up in 24 hours,” she said. “It’s so quick. It’s not a sign of people leaving.”
The U.S. Census Bureau originally found that Illinois lost about 18,000 people over the prior decade, which was the first time numbers showed Illinois’ overall population had declined since it joined the union in 1818. But after a follow-up survey — something that happens after each once-a-decade head count of the U.S. population — it discovered the state’s population figures had likely been undercounted.
The census findings last year showing the population decline underscored a major contention, made mostly by Republicans looking to criticize Illinois’ Democratic government leaders, that people are fleeing the state due in part to high taxes and crime. News that there was actually an uptick in population had Democrats running for their keyboards to trumpet the gain.
“These latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Illinois is now a state on the rise with a growing population,” Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. “ … I look forward to celebrating this development with all Illinoisans, including those who routinely bad-mouth our state.”
In a post on Twitter, Democratic House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch of Hillside said it was time for members of the Republican Party to “start telling the truth.”
“People are actually finding Illinois to be a place to live, work and play,” Welch wrote. “The numbers show it.”
But some experts say jubilation over a modest increase is as shortsighted as bemoaning a slight decline. Despite being the population capital of the Midwest with, according to the new estimate, about 13 million residents, Illinois still lost a congressional seat after the census, and the state continues to have some out-migration issues, keeping it in a demographic quandary compared with other parts of the country.
“Our problem is we are not growing as fast as places like Florida and Texas,” said Cynthia Buckley, a sociology professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. “When we think about (congressional) apportionment, we have to think about our growth relative to other states.”
Illinois was the only state in the Midwest to be undercounted, while two other Midwest states — Minnesota and Ohio — were likely overcounted, according to the survey. Other states that were undercounted were Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. In addition to Minnesota and Ohio, the six other states that likely have fewer residents than initially recorded were Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island and Utah, the survey found.
The estimate that Illinois’ population was undercounted by 1.97%, or about 250,000, was the midpoint provided in the survey. The population could have been undercounted by as much as 440,000 people, or 3.43%, or as little as 65,000 people, or 0.51%, the survey showed.
While the census downturn reported last year gave the GOP something to crow about and the increase shown in last week’s survey gave Democrats a nice talking point, what will the practical import be of the new numbers?
Illinois lost one congressional seat, and that won’t change. In 1999, the Supreme Court ruled statistical sampling data cannot be used to reapportion Congress. But state leaders are likely to try to use the undercount to leverage federal officials for more funding over the coming decade — whether that actually happens remains to be seen.
Buckley said the upward adjustment is no surprise, given the difficult conditions of the 2020 census. Not only did it take place during the early months of the pandemic, but some potential respondents were alarmed by the Trump administration’s insistence on a question about citizenship, she said.
That question, which some interpreted as an attempt to intimidate immigrants into silence, never made it to the census form. But Brandon Lee of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, which worked to boost census response, said it had an obvious impact.
“We noticed that every time the (citizenship question) came up in a lawsuit or every time Trump would say something about the census or the citizenship question, our community partners would get questions from people filling out the form,” he said. “It had an effect. It probably resulted in some people not filling out the form.”
The updated census numbers did not come with demographic or geographic specificity, so it’s not certain who the new residents are or where they settled. But Jay Young, executive director of Common Cause Illinois, said the growing parts of the state are obvious — they’re city neighborhoods such as the West Loop and some communities within Chicago’s collar counties.
At the same time, he said, it’s clear other areas have lost population, including rural counties, the Metro East region near St. Louis, and the South and West sides of Chicago.
“We will continue to see contraction (in some areas) but the state is growing,” he said. “Those suburban metropolitan areas do seem to be keeping our population growth positive.”
Though the flight of unhappy expatriates has been well-documented, Buckley said surveys suggest Illinois taxes aren’t driving the exodus.
“Tax rates alone aren’t going to be what gets you to move to Indiana,” she said. “If people were really fleeing Illinois because of taxes, we would see a much bigger drop in our population.”
Likewise, while violence has unquestionably driven some from the city, several newcomers say it hasn’t made them second-guess their move.
Sophie Gordon, 26, a St. Louis native who came to Chicago in 2019 by way of New York City, lives just a few blocks from the Near North Side McDonald’s that was the site of Thursday’s mass shooting that left two dead and seven injured. But she said she feels confident she can avoid danger.
“I don’t fear for my life walking around with my dog,” she said. “ … There are definitely pros and cons (to living in Chicago), but I’ve found that the pros outweigh the cons.”
Market researcher Brandon Nworjih, 23, came to Chicago from Long Island, New York, and said his crime worries were quickly overcome by his new hometown’s positive attributes, including its affordability.
“I wouldn’t have been able to get a condo in New York City,” said Nworjih, who lives in Uptown. “I’ve been screaming back to my New York friends to get them to come over.”
Carla Faustino, 30, who grew up in Palos Heights, made a move against the grain when she returned to the Chicago area last year from fast-growing Austin, Texas. Now living in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood, she said her cost of living hasn’t really changed.
While she now pays a state income tax — Texas doesn’t have one — she’s also paying less in rent and in expenses for her car. She faces fewer toll roads and service fees in Illinois, she said, and government services, such as getting a driver’s license, work more smoothly here, she said.
“(Texas) seems really great on paper, but when you live there it doesn’t add up,” she said.
Buckley said rural parts of Illinois might someday see their own population jumps because of global developments, especially the Ukraine war, which has destabilized a large part of the world’s food supply.
Illinois farm counties could soon need more laborers and subsidiary businesses to pick up the slack, she said, and if that happens, it will demonstrate that population shifts can come from forces much stronger than the machinations of local politics.
“(The inflow) won’t be because of Pritzker,” she said. “That’s going to be because of Putin.”
How Illinois politicians reacted to the potential fall of Roe v. Wade
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Hell no! In Illinois, we trust women. We cannot let their most profound and personal rights be violated. https://t.co/ksvR0vkgw1— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 3, 2022
Jesse Sullivan, GOP governor candidate
When we heard the incredible news tonight we dropped to our knees and said a prayer as a family in gratitude for all the lives that will be saved. And then we said the pledge of allegiance. The flag looks different after this ruling - it shines even brighter. 🙏🏻🇺🇸— Jesse Sullivan (@JesseSullivanIL) May 3, 2022
State Sen. Darren Bailey, GOP governor candidate
1/3 Cindy and I continue to pray for life and our nation. I am proudly pro-life and endorsed by every major pro-life group in the state. I have stated from the beginning that I would help and promote policies and groups that help empower women with real options and save lives. pic.twitter.com/xMvilIQzqn— Darren Bailey for Governor (@DarrenBaileyIL) May 3, 2022
Gary Rabine, GOP governor candidate
Although it is just a draft opinion, it appears that the— Gary Rabine (@GaryRabine) May 3, 2022
United States Supreme Court is about to reverse Roe V. Wade. which has allowed for the murder of thousands of unborn children.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot
What we're seeing tonight on Roe v. Wade is a horrendous attack on our fundamental right to choose, and we will fight against it with everything we've got. You have my word: I will do everything I can to guarantee your right to an abortion.— Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 3, 2022
Anne Caprara, Pritzker's chief of staff
I never thought I’d actually live to see this awful f-ing day and I’m enraged - absolutely lividly enraged down to my tiniest blood cell - that I have. https://t.co/t0beu2Gh0E— Anne Caprara (@anacaprana) May 3, 2022
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois
"Women in America may soon live in a country where they have fewer rights than their parents."— Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) May 4, 2022
WATCH Chair @SenatorDurbin speak on the Senate floor about what a post-Roe America could look like—and how the Republican party led us here. pic.twitter.com/66MkBn8QJZ
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois
Let’s be clear: this is not final and the far-right Supreme Court majority will not have the last word.— Tammy Duckworth (@TammyDuckworth) May 3, 2022
The American people will. Tonight, it’s important we get loud, organize and demand action from the Senate.
Retweet if you agree it’s time to protect Roe v. Wade NOW. https://t.co/TweuJXrRhI
Stephen Stewart, downstate director, Illinois House Republican Majority
We are the pro-life generation. https://t.co/y9jTkOzwSn— Stephen Stewart (@stephenstewGOP) May 3, 2022
Alexi Giannoulias, Illinois Secretary of State candidate
Justice Alito has declared war on reproductive rights.— Alexi Giannoulias (@Giannoulias) May 3, 2022
The draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade allows for the criminalization of abortion-even in the case of rape and incest. Massive setback for reproductive rights. Alito is “egregiously wrong” and Congress must act NOW. https://t.co/JDNEy0RrVK
Regan Deering, 13th Congressional District candidate
“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”— Regan Deering (@Regan4Congress) May 3, 2022
Thrilled to read this preview of what’s to come from SCOTUS.
I will always stand up for life! #IL13 https://t.co/KKM59zEWxs
Nikki Budzinski, 13th Congressional District candidate
Read my statement on the likely SCOTUS decision here. We'll fight every day to win this seat and protect reproductive health.https://t.co/LLN0FuyiqZ— Nikki Budzinski (@Nikki4Congress) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville
As a Pro-Life lawmaker, I’ve long advocated for an end to the Roe decision. It was wrong from the beginning, and I hope the Court’s pending decision empowers states to enact pro-Life laws and protect the unborn. https://t.co/eE13wUSkQb— US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland
Our Justices need your prayers to stand up to the radical abortion industry and Defend Life!— Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) May 3, 2022
The unborn have no voice to speak for themselves, we march for them and tonight we must pray for them!
Jerry Evans, 11th Congressional District candidate
This is a historic moment in our fight to protect the unborn. I strongly oppose abortion and will always fight to protect the lives of unborn children in Illinois and across the nation.#IL11 #twill— Jerry Evans (@JerryEvans2020) May 3, 2022
Christian Mitchell, Illinois deputy governor
Offensive and insane:— Christian Mitchell (@cljmitchell) May 3, 2022
“Some such supporters have been motivated by a desire to suppress the size of the African American population,” Alito writes “It is beyond dispute that Roe has had that demographic effect. A highly disproportionate percentage of aborted fetuses are black.” https://t.co/WHocDMO7vJ
Litesa Wallace, 17th Congressional District candidate
"It's a draft opinion, but the extremist majority on the Supreme Court appears to be engaging in an attack on American women that undermines Constitutional freedoms....#SCOTUS #RoeVWade #IL17— Litesa E. Wallace (@Litesa4Congress) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville
The Senate can make the reported SCOTUS decision moot by passing the House-passed Women’s Health Protection Act immediately.— Congressman Bill Foster (@RepBillFoster) May 3, 2022
State Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, D-Naperville
Gut wrenching and all too real. Women, girls, trans men, and non-binary people across our country will lose their lives as a consequence of this decision.— Rep Stava-Murray (@RepStava_Murray) May 3, 2022
Going to bed early so we can rise early and continue the work. https://t.co/QCkVAf4e4Y
U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield
If the draft opinion is accurate and the Supreme Court is about to overturn Roe—and with it, nearly 50 years of established precedent—millions of women across America will be denied their rights and America will be less free. We are staring down an emergency.🧵— Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) May 3, 2022
State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago
Even when you know it’s coming, a punch in the gut still hurts. I’ll have more to say soon, but tonight I’m going to allow myself to feel that punch. https://t.co/Fh6wN1x7bn— Rep. Kelly Cassidy (@RepKellyCassidy) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson
The leaked SCOTUS opinion on Roe v Wade will set women’s rights back generations. Black women & those living in rural areas will be worst impacted.— Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) May 3, 2022
We must codify the right to safe abortions.
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove
Put pro-choice majorities in the House and Senate this November and we fix this, permanently.— Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) May 3, 2022
Scream tonight. Cry tonight. Get angry tonight.
And tomorrow, get to work.
House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch
This is just wrong!!! But I’m glad we live in Illinois where we trust women! https://t.co/UkugB9nsjM— Emanuel "Chris" Welch (@ChrisWelch_JD) May 3, 2022
“Tax rates alone aren’t going to be what gets you to move to Indiana. If people were really fleeing Illinois because of taxes, we would see a much bigger drop in our population.”
— Cynthia Buckley, University of Illinois sociology professor