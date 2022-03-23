New book contextualizes former House Speaker Mike Madigan's power over Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — A fun fact I like to throw out when in the company of politically astute friends and acquaintances is that I was born during the era of Illinois House Speaker Lee Daniels, R-Elmhurst.

It's somewhat of a special designation seeing that Daniels' speakership only lasted from 1995 to 1997, a brief interlude in the 36-year reign of House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, the longest-serving House speaker in American history.

Think about that. Madigan at the time of his ouster in 2021 had been speaker for at least 90% of the lives of those 40 and under.

In a way, he became a fact of life for those of us who grew up in Illinois, a constant amid a rotating cast of governors, Senate presidents, Chicago mayors and other key players in state politics and government.

Elected every two years by the constituents of his small legislative district on Chicago's Southwest Side and continually reelected speaker by House Democrats, Madigan became the most powerful politician in the state.

This can be summed up by one question that loomed over almost every issue at the Capitol for nearly 40 years: "What does the speaker think?"

Veteran Chicago Tribune reporter Ray Long seeks to answer this question and more in his new book, "The House that Madigan Built: The Record Run of Illinois' Velvet Hammer," published by University of Illinois Press and released earlier this week.

The 240-page biography is an instant must-read for anyone seeking to understand the major developments in Illinois state government and politics over the past 40 years.

Stylistically, it is more like Mike Royko's "Boss" than Adam Cohen and Elizabeth Taylor’s "American Pharaoh," the two must-read biographies that chronicle the life and times of former Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley, Madigan's political godfather.

By this, I mean that it’s a tight but thorough read that does not seek to address every somewhat relevant detail of Madigan’s life, just the highlights and lowlights that get at the essence of Madigan and the clout that he accumulated and managed over the years.

“I thought that what I ought to do is not write a biography where I'm talking about all of his different activities — growing up or what cereal he ate or anything like that,” Long told me in an interview last week. “I wanted to write about big moments and big issues that had an impact on the state of Illinois and helped illustrate his power.”

There are not necessarily any previously unknown details about Madigan in the book, but it serves to contextualize how Madigan used the levers of government and politics to amass power likely never to be held again by a legislative leader anywhere.

Long explains in great detail how Madigan's unilateral rule over the House, unmatched political operation, control of campaign cash and army of patronage workers all combined to buttress both Madigan's real and perceived power.

This power was exercised quietly and often in the shadows, hence Madigan's nickname "The Velvet Hammer."

"He was kind of viewed as a guy who can wear you down slowly and softly like water dripping over a rock over a thousand years," Long said.

"He took a subtler approach to crushing somebody," he added.

There are several highlights, such as the story of June 30, 1988, when Madigan "made time stand still," allowing for the House to meet a midnight deadline to approve funding to build a new stadium for the Chicago White Sox, who were threatening to bolt for Florida.

Madigan worked Democrats and Gov. Jim Thompson worked Republicans on the House floor to round up the necessary 60 votes to save the Sox.

The roll call had been open for several minutes until the 60th vote was secured. The actual time? 12:03 a.m. The time declared in the House chamber? 11:59 p.m.

When a reporter asked Thompson about this discrepancy, he said "the speaker said it passed at 11:59 p.m." Immediately after the vote, Madigan bet that no judge would challenge the result — and none of them did.

Long also goes through several Madigan power plays, including some waged against the seven governors with whom he served.

There's a chapter on "Operation Cobra," Madigan's stealth plan to temporarily raise the state's income tax in 1989. It passed the House in less than a day with only Democratic votes.

Long said that the legislative attack "caught Thompson totally surprised," writing that it was "the biggest raw power play I ever saw Speaker Madigan pull off."

By contrast, when lawmakers voted in 2017 to approve a Madigan-backed plan to end the state's two-year budget impasse, Long said that Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner "knew it was coming and he couldn't do anything about it because Madigan outmaneuvered him politically."

And of course, there's a section on the impeachment and removal of Gov. Rod Blagojevich following his indictment on federal corruption charges.

Along with Madigan's highs, Long also spotlights his lows.

On the policy front, this includes the failure to properly fund the state's pension systems. Though Madigan tried in 2013, his plan was declared unconstitutional by the Illinois Supreme Court.

Today, the state's unfunded pension liability is north of $130 billion.

And then there's the speaker's ultimate fall, with cracks starting to show in 2018 during the #MeToo movement. Some members of his inner circle were accused of sexual harassment and the speaker faced questions about his handling of the issue.

Then came the federal probe into hiring practices at utility giant Commonwealth Edison. The feds charged the utility with bribery in June 2020, alleging it awarded jobs and contracts to associates of Madigan in exchange for favorable treatment.

Months later, Madigan consigliere Mike McClain and three others were charged. This was enough for enough House Democrats to drop their support of Madigan and thus deny him another term as speaker.

Long's book ends here somewhat abruptly, almost as if part of the story remained to be written. He confirms this in the last paragraph of the epigraph, calling it "the first draft of Madigan's highs and lows."

This would prove to be a prudent prediction as Madigan earlier this month was indicted on federal corruption and racketeering charges in relation to the ComEd scandal.

Could there be a second edition forthcoming with these new details?

"It's writing itself right now, so I'll be watching," Long said.

Like Royko did with Daley, Long writes with the clean copy and authority of a veteran newsman who had a front-row seat to Madigan’s record run.

That's because he did, first covering Madigan as an intern for the Alton Telegraph in 1981 — Madigan’s first year as a legislative leader and just two years before he began his record run as speaker — and still reporting on him to this day at the Tribune.

Long utilized his decades of reporting on Madigan along with that of several statehouse colleagues. Throwing in analysis from longtime Illinois political observers, he paints a picture of a colorful period of Illinois politics and government and the man at the center of it all.

Just as "Boss" was a story about Chicago as much as it was about Daley, "The House that Madigan Built" is a story about Illinois as much as it is about Madigan.

Long told me that the book "could work as kind of a historical look back at what Illinois went through when Madigan was a major player there." He added that he felt it was "important to do this while he was still a permanent figure in Illinois."

When he started writing the book in 2018, he figured that Madigan would still be speaker when it eventually came out. But, as readers will find, Long did was good reporters do best.

"I just followed the story," Long said.

