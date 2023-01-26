New area code joins 309 in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois residents with a 309 area code may have received a text alert this week about the addition of a new 861 area code for the region.

Although this change, which will go into effect next month, is not expected to change the rates and services of a customer's phone plan, service providers are encouraging residents to take specific precautions if they require new services or wanted to add a new phone line after new 861 area code is rolled out.

Here's what else to know about the change.

Why is the 309 region getting a new area code?

The Illinois Commerce Commission announced the addition of the 861 area code in November 2021. The news came in anticipation of the forecasted exhaust of the 309 area code in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Heidi Wayman, manager of data management for the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, said an exhaust occurs when all of the available prefixes, or the three digits after an area code, have been assigned.

Originally, area code changes were initiated via petition by the National Numbering Administrator. The petition then would be docketed and a number of hearings would be scheduled to determine whether it was better to split the area code's region or perform an "overlay" of a new number, adding it to the same service area.

This system allowed for the continuation of seven-digit local dialing, according to the ICC.

But in July 2020, the Federal Communications Commission issued an order that designated 988 as the three-digit Suicide Prevention hotline nationwide.

This order forced any area codes in the country with 988 to convert to 10-digit dialing, which eliminated seven-digit dialing as well as the need for a geographic split for a region anticipating exhaust of an area code. Wayman said this took full effect in July 2022.

In August 2021, the National Numbering Administrator sent the ICC a letter about the impending exhaust of the 309 area code and the need for an overlay.

When will the 861 overlay begin?

Starting Feb. 24, customers seeking a new number could be assigned an 861 area code.

ICC spokesperson Victoria Crawford said the new area code will be in effect for all service providers in the 309 area code. Because the new area code functions in the same geographic boundaries of the existing area code, local calls must be made with the full, 10-digit number.

However, Crawford added that it may not be an immediate change for some customers.

"After Feb. 24, 2023, if someone is seeking new phone service or an additional line, they may be assigned an 861 area code but only after all other 309 10-digit combinations have been exhausted and it is most likely not going to happen immediately," Crawford said.

Who is in the 309 overlay area?

The 309 area code was created in 1957 and covers a large portion of northwestern and north central Illinois, including all or most of the counties of Peoria, McLean, Rock Island, Tazewell, Knox, Henry, Woodford, Fulton and McDonough.

Therefore, the overlay could affect residents of Bloomington, Normal, Peoria, Moline, Rock Island, Pekin and Galesburg, among others, after Feb. 24.

What should customers given an 861 number do?

Service providers are encouraging customers to ensure that all services, automatic dialing equipment or other equipment recognizes the 861 area code as a valid area code.

Contact lists on wireless phones, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers, speed dialers, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, medical alert devices, security systems, ankle monitors and other devices should have a 10-digit number stored and programmed.

Customers should also check their website, personal or business stationery, printed checks, advertising materials and personal or pet identification to ensure the area code is listed.

For additional questions about the overlay, visit the Illinois Commerce Commission's website at www.icc.illinois.gov.

About the 309 Created in 1957

Serves all or most of McLean, Peoria, Rock Island, Tazewell, Knox, Henry, Woodford, Fulton and McDonough counties, among others

