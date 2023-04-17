Illinois lawmakers are moving ahead with legislation that would require public elementary and high schools to include Native American history in their social studies curriculum.

The measure, introduced by Rep. Maurice West-II, D-Rockford, passed the house on a vote of 75-32, with one voting present. It has been picked up by Senate sponsors Sen. Mike Simmons, D-Chicago, and Sen. Robert Martwick, D-Chicago, and is set to be heard by the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday.

“It's important for our students to understand the true history of our state,” said West. “But I also want to stress that this also is going to make sure we talk about the great things Native American people have done that we just don't know about.”

West took up the measure after being approached by representatives from the Native American community during his involvement with legislation related to school mascots.

The measure follows up legislation passed last session that created a 22-member board dedicated to ensuring that school curriculum in the state is inclusive of all history. But the commission had a glaring exemption: It did not have any indigenous representation.

“It's interesting when you read the bill that passed it includes almost every other ethnic group, nationality, social groups, religious groups, and that but no Native American representation and it passed with flying colors, (and) nobody raised the the topic and the omission of Natives,” Andrew Johnson, a member of the Native American Chamber of Commerce and the Chicago American Indian Community Collaborative, told Lee Enterprises.

The way the law was written prevented a representative from the Native community from service on the commission, Johnson said. Without Native representation, the board can not ensure inclusive history.

"We just have to be honest with ourselves, with what occurred, how we grew, how we got to where we are today and, you know, to hide that history hurts all of us," Johnson said. "The more we know, the more we understand.”

Illinois does not have any federally recognized tribes but has the third-largest urban indigenous population in the United States. More than 65,000 indigenous people live in the Chicago metropolitan area, with more than 150 tribal nations represented.

Emily Johnson, press secretary for the Illinois State Board of Education, wrote in a statement to Lee Enterprises that the measure would create a new unit of study, beginning with the 2024-25 school year for Native American history. It would also adjust existing mandated units of study to include Native Americans in the instruction of genocides across the globe and the role and contributions of Native Americans in the teaching of history of the United States.

“ISBE will be preparing resource materials in consultation with stakeholders and post them on its website no later than January 1, 2025,” Emily Johnson wrote. “As a reminder, school districts have local control over curriculum. Districts use mandated units of study and resources like the ones ISBE will develop as guides to make curricular and instructional decisions locally.”

Opponents of the bill argue that schools should be focusing on base curriculum such as literacy and math.

“This is all about just providing accountability and trying to get rid of excessive mandates on our schools,” said state Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City. “The education system in Illinois is already doing a very poor job of teaching kids how to read and do math.”

The measure is seen by some as part of a larger cultural discussion.

“You know, so much of our education, curriculum and just you know, in general seems to be tilted towards more of the leftist philosophy,” Wilhour said. “So it's important that we provide accountability on that stuff, to make sure it's being done right.”

Alex Gough, a spokesman for Gov. J.B. Pritzker, told Lee Enterprises that the governor is in support of including Native American history in school curriculum because it will help build empathy “while maintaining a standard for what it means to reckon with our history.”

Ongoing conversation

The measure comes as Illinois lawmakers have sought to broaden curricula and progressive policies in schools, even as some states have moved aggressively in the opposite direction.

Another recently proposed piece of legislation backed by Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias would end funding to libraries that ban books. Last session, efforts of the General Assembly included comprehensive sex education and the creation of an inclusive history board.

By contrast, lawmakers in other states, particularly those with Republican majorities, have sought legislation that would restrict how teachers are allowed to address topics such as race, gender identity and sexual orientation.

Florida's so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation bars school instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. A number of state legislatures are considering several measures; the Human Rights Campaign advocacy group said it is tracking more than 80 pieces of legislation described as curriculum censorship bills.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said earlier this year that he would bar public schools from participating in a pilot of the College Board’s new AP course on African American Studies, denouncing the curriculum as an exercise in “indoctrination.”

“Governor DeSantis also signed House Bill 7, which includes provisions to prevent discriminatory instruction in K-20 public schools, ensures Florida’s students are not subject to Critical Race Theory indoctrination, and defines individual freedoms based on the fundamental truth that all individuals are equal before the law and have inalienable rights,” said Jeremy Redfern, a spokesman for DeSantis.

“So, I think what we've done in Florida has been very, very positive. You’ll note that they've been able to empower parents to be more engaged in the curriculum that's being used, more engaged in identifying things that are not consistent with state standards, and then just to have more of an impact overall,” DeSantis said in a press conference about recent Florida legislation.

Pritzker has taken shots at Florida for its restrictive measures and expressed support for more inclusive school instruction.

"The extremists are coming after your literature. They're coming after your libraries, they are coming after your books under the guise of, 'We're protecting somebody,'" Pritzker, a Democrat, said earlier this month. "The reality is more information is better. Obviously we all believe in age-appropriate materials, but the reality is our libraries have been able to manage this for years and years and years."

Gough, the spokesman, told Lee Enterprises that Pritzker "believes that history should be taught in a way that conveys the story of our country and state as it actually happened."

"He’s taken action to ensure history curriculums in Illinois are inclusive, comprehensive, and accurate by requiring the teaching of LGBTQ, Asian-American, and expanded African-American history," he said.

Indigenous history in Illinois

Supporters of the Native American curriculum legislation argue that current instruction on Native history is incomplete and does not address contemporary issues, or lesser-known topics such as residential schools for Native children.

The U.S. Interior Department released a first-of-its-kind report last year that named the 408 schools the federal government supported to strip Native Americans of their cultures and identities from the late 18th century to the late 1960s. Hundreds of children died while at residential schools and many of those who survived never returned home.

Illinois was home to two residential schools: one was located at Jubilee College in Brimfield and the other was St. Mary’s Training School for Boys located in Des Plaines.

Current school curriculum also does not address the "Voluntary Relocation Program" initiated by the federal government in the 1950s after residential schools closed.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs created a program to encourage indigenous people to relocate to urban areas in an effort to assimilate them and to dissolve their ties to their mineral-rich land.

In 1953, Congress implemented a new "termination" policy that eliminated most government support for tribes and ended the protected trust status of all Indian-owned land, according to the National Archives. Participants in the program were promised help with housing and employment if they made the move, but most were left in new metropolitan areas without help.

Before the program was implemented, only around 8% of indigenous people lived in metropolitan areas, but by the 2000 census around 64% resided in cities. Chicago was one of the primary cities for relocation efforts and still has a large population of indigenous people.

“Chicago was quite a destination because of Route 66,” Andrew Johnson said. “And so many people came in with promises of jobs and training, education, housing, all sorts of things. And then once they got here, and got off the bus, none of those promises were kept.”

Supporters of the measure also want the sovereignty and self-determination of Native tribes to be taught.

“(Tribes are) classified differently, because we have the treaties,” he said. “We have an established relationship with the federal government and that is an understood and protective relationship there that does put us in a bit of a different category.”

Johnson said he also wants the curriculum to highlight the diversity of tribal nations that ranges from languages, religions and dress.

He also said that the new curriculum would help students “not just look at (indigenous culture) in the lens of what happened in the 1800s, but bring it all the way up here to the 21st century.”

Today in history: April 17 1960: The Apartment 1961: Bay of Pigs 1964: Ford Mustang 1969: Sen. Robert F. Kennedy 1972: Boston Marathon 1973: Federal Express 1986: Heathrow Airport 1993: Turgut Ozal 2013: West, Texas 2018: Barbara Bush