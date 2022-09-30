Moultrie County state's attorney files lawsuit against Safe-T Act

SPRINGFIELD — Moultrie County State's Attorney Tracy Weaver filed a lawsuit Friday against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other top Illinois Democrats, alleging that they violated the state's constitution with the passage and signing of the massive criminal justice reform law known as the SAFE-T Act.

The law was signed by Pritzker in February 2021. Among other things, it eliminates the state's system of cash bail effective this January, mandates all police officers wear body cameras by 2025 and makes significant reforms to use-of-force standards.

It has been hailed by criminal justice reform advocates as a vehicle for reducing the amount of incarcerated people who are awaiting trial, with many contending that the cash bail system disproportionately impacted poor people and people of color.

However, the law has come under significant scrutiny from Republicans, law enforcement officials and state's attorneys, who claim among other things that it does not give judges enough discretion to detain dangerous people under certain charges.

With cash bail set to go away Jan. 1, the issue is pressing.

“While reform to improve criminal justice is something to continually strive for, the Safe-T Act, as currently written, undermines the exact thing it purports to represent – the safety of our communities,” Weaver said. “I would encourage the citizens of Illinois to read the Act as well as reach out to their local legislators as amendments to this bill may be forthcoming.”

In the 30-page suit, Weaver claims that the law violates various provisions in the state's constitution, including with the process in which it was passed.

Weaver claims that legislators violated the provision mandating that laws be kept to a single subject, that it did not receive the proper three readings a bill needs prior to passage and that it violates the separation of powers.

Weaver joins a handful of state's attorneys across the state who have filed similar lawsuits. Earlier this month, the state's attorneys of Kankakee, McHenry and Will counties filed lawsuits. Earlier this week, Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy joined them.

In a statement, the governor's office dismissed the claims made in the lawsuit as "weak" and vowed to defend the law in court.

"This lawsuit is a weak attempt to protect the status quo that lets murders and abusers pay their way out of jail," said Pritzker spokesman Alex Gough. "The SAFE-T Act not only prevents that from happening, but also provides law enforcement officers the tools they need to fight crime, like body cameras, additional training and access to mental healthcare. Victims’ rights organizations support the law and the state will defend creating a more equitable criminal justice system in court."

This story will be updated.

READ THE LAWSUIT